West Coast Community Bank Opens Full-Service Branch in Downtown San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Coast Community Bank (OTCQX: WCCB), a $2.9 billion community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif., is now welcoming clients at its newest full-service branch located at 10 Almaden Boulevard, Suite 150 in downtown San Jose, Calif. The San Jose branch was announced in February and will serve as the Bank’s flagship location in Santa Clara County. The Bank’s investment underscores its commitment to serving the region’s commercial, professional and middle-market businesses through a prominent and highly accessible presence in Silicon Valley’s largest city.

Lobby hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to retail and business banking services, the San Jose branch provides collaborative workspaces for more than 35 bankers specializing in asset-based lending, commercial lending, compliance, eBanking, finance, information security, marketing, treasury management and underwriting.

“A move to Downtown San Jose strengthens our presence in one of the most economically dynamic cities in the country,” said Emily Ruvalcaba, senior vice president and Silicon Valley regional president for WCCB and former chair of the San Jose Downtown Association. “I have seen firsthand the amazing energy, innovation and community spirit that define our downtown, and the Bank’s new location gives us the visibility, accessibility and facilities we need to support the region’s entrepreneurs, property owners and business leaders.”

Krista Snelling, West Coast Community Bank chairman and chief executive officer, added, “Establishing a branch in Downtown San Jose reflects our long-term commitment to serving the innovation-driven communities of Silicon Valley and the Central Coast. With an experienced team and expanded workspace for our bankers, as well as significant lending capacity and competitive deposit services, we are uniquely positioned to support the evolving financial needs of growing companies across the region.”

“West Coast Community Bank was looking for greater visibility and access to talent, and they found it in Downtown San Jose,” said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. “We’re thrilled to welcome one of California’s top-rated banks to its new home and hope WCCB enjoys the two years of free parking and zero business tax that the City offers new downtown office dwellers.”

“On behalf of the San Jose Downtown Association, we are grateful West Coast Community Bank has chosen to invest in both physical and human capital with this new office in Downtown San Jose,” said Brian Kurtz, CEO of San Jose Downtown Association. “They join a growing number of businesses that recognize the value of a central address and the momentum behind our shared vision for the Downtown. West Coast Community Bank is a valued community partner, and we welcome their team to the neighborhood.”

WCCB will celebrate the new location with a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the branch. Clients, downtown neighbors, business leaders and community partners are invited to meet the Silicon Valley banking team and tour the new space.

The opening of the San Jose branch on July 1 coincided with the permanent closure of the Bank’s Cupertino, Calif. branch at 19240 Stevens Creek Boulevard on June 30.

ABOUT WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK

Founded in 2004, West Coast Community Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. with branches in Aptos, Capitola, King City, Monterey, Salinas, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. West Coast Community Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley. As a full-service bank, West Coast Community Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, West Coast Community Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local nonprofit organizations. Visit wccb.com for more information.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Alison Voorhees

SVP Director of Marketing

831.600.4013 direct

avoorhees@wccb.com