Carson Wealth Expands Northern Kentucky Presence with Integration of FFR Wealth Team

Omaha, Neb, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $60 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced the acquisition of FFR Wealth Team, which has transitioned to an integrated Carson Wealth office. The team serves approximately $201 million AUM.

Based in Covington, Ky., the FFR Wealth Team has built a relationship-driven business centered around multi-generational planning, personalized service and high-touch experiences. The team, which partnered with Carson as an independent office in 2018, is led by Managing Partners and Wealth Advisors Shelley Funke Frommeyer, CFP®, and Scott Reynolds, CFP®. Together, they serve affluent families, business owners and retirees with a focus on comprehensive financial planning, tax strategies, retirement planning and navigating complex life transitions.

“What drew us to this team years ago still defines them today — humility, authenticity and an unwavering commitment to the people they serve,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “Their transition to becoming an integrated Carson Wealth office reflects our shared vision of strengthening client relationships, providing exceptional service and delivering greater value to investors. Carson’s comprehensive platform helps empower advisors with a competitive edge, removing constraints and barriers so they can focus on growing their business and serving clients.”

As a Carson Wealth office, the team will be able to leverage Carson’s advisor-focused capabilities, including advanced planning resources, operational support, Private Client Services offerings and a deep bench across Carson’s practitioner-led community. With greater operational support and expanded resources behind the scenes, the team can have more time to focus on proactive planning, strengthening client relationships and helping clients navigate increasingly complex financial decisions — all while continuing to deliver the personalized, community-centered service that has defined the firm for years.

“We’ve spent years building relationships with families and business owners throughout Northern Kentucky, and we believe this transition will help create long-term stability for both our clients and our team,” said Frommeyer. “Carson gives us the added resources and succession path to build something enduring — a firm designed to thrive for the next 100 years while still delivering the personalized care and community connection that have always defined who we are.”

Reynolds added, “Carson Group is like a rocket ship, and we wanted to be attached to that momentum. We’ve had a front-row seat to Carson’s growth over the last several years, and what stood out to us was that the culture continues to thrive. Our clients value thoughtful advice, responsiveness and relationships built on trust. This move allows us to stay focused on delivering that same high-touch experience while becoming more proactive and expanding the capabilities available to clients. We are excited about what’s in store for our clients and our firm.”

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $60 billion* in assets and serves more than 60,000 client families among its advisory network of 165+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.