Pretzelmaker® Delivers a Fresh Burst of Flavor with New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Watermelon Lemonade

Pretzel Chain Shakes Up Summer Beverage Offering with Iconic Candy Taste

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretzelmaker, owned by FAT Brands Inc., is bringing a refreshing flavor experience with a new limited-time beverage that’s SOUR THEN SWEET® and seriously delicious. Available at participating locations through Aug. 30, guests can sip into summer with the all-new SOUR PATCH KIDS® Watermelon Lemonade, available in both regular and frozen options at participating locations nationwide.

Inspired by the fan-favorite candy, the SOUR PATCH KIDS® Watermelon Lemonade delivers a bold blend of juicy SOUR PATCH KIDS® Watermelon flavor and lemonade—the perfect complement to Pretzelmaker’s signature Pretzel Bites for the ultimate sweet-and-salty snack combination.

“We wanted to create a drink that was nostalgic and tastes like summer," said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing for Pretzelmaker. “SOUR PATCH KIDS® is such an iconic candy, so partnering on this Lemonade felt like the perfect fit. Paired with our lemonade, the SOUR THEN SWEET® flavor is bold and seriously delicious.”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on Pretzelmaker’s fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites and sipping on lemonade.

For more information on Pretzelmaker, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands is a leading global franchising company that strategically develops and grows fast casual, quick-service, and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently operates 13 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Great American Cookies, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Pretzelmaker ®

Since its first stand opened in 1991, Pretzelmaker has been the home of Bite-Sized Fun and Full-Sized Flavor. Best known as the innovator of Pretzel Bites, fresh goes into Pretzelmaker’s entire philosophy – from hand-rolled snacks to all-natural lemonade. Whether swinging by to grab a to-go order or having a sit-down meal, Pretzelmaker is where bites of joy gets made. Pretzelmaker continues to innovate across the globe with breakfast, late-night, and standalone drive-thru concepts. For more information, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

About SOUR PATCH KIDS ® Candy

SOUR PATCH KIDS® is a beloved SOUR THEN SWEET® candy brand, available around the globe. SOUR PATCH KIDS® candies have been igniting loveable mischief with fans since the SOUR PATCH KIDS® brand was established in 1985. For more information, follow SOUR PATCH KIDS® on Facebook/sourpatchkids, X @SourPatchKids, TikTok @therealsourpatchkids or on Instagram @SourPatchKids.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

