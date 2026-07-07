FlyGuys Names Whitney Savoie as Chief Growth Officer Ushering in an Increased Push for Company Growth

LAFAYETTE, La., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlyGuys, the reality data capture platform building the physical data infrastructure for the AI economy, today named Whitney Savoie as Chief Growth Officer to steer the company forward as it experiences exponential growth and a surging demand for real-world data across nearly every industry that AI is reshaping. The Kevin O’Leary-backed company has expanded its nationwide reach and increased its strategic partnerships across industries.

The appointment follows FlyGuys recent announcement that it achieved an average of 70% growth over the last four years. FlyGuys’ nationwide network now exceeds 20,000+ FAA-certified drone pilots and its footprint has deepened across construction, energy, real estate, insurance, telecom and other vertical markets. As demand for data grows and AI systems are only as capable as the physical-world information fed to them, fast, accurate, on-demand data capture has accelerated.

Whitney brings more than 15 years of experience in marketing, brand development, and customer acquisition. She was most recently Chief Marketing Officer of FlyGuys. In her expanded role, Savoie will unify the company’s growth engines of marketing, sales and account management under a single strategy to further scale growth. She joined FlyGuys in 2021 as its first marketing hire and built the company’s marketing organization from the ground up, establishing the brand as a category definer in reality data capture.

“This is a pivotal moment for FlyGuys,” said Joe Stough, FlyGuys CEO. “The demand for reliable, real-world data is accelerating faster than anything we’ve ever seen, and scaling to meet it is the entire ballgame. Whitney has been the engine behind how we go to market since day one. Naming her Chief Growth Officer is how we put growth at the center of everything we do next.”

Whitney has a track record of scaling companies through inflection points. Before FlyGuys, she led go-to-market strategy for Waitr, where she was a primary contributor to the company’s growth from a privately held startup to a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq - a milestone reached through a $308 million transaction in 2018.

“FlyGuys is solving one of the most important problems in the AI economy - getting accurate, current data about the physical world into the systems that depend on it,” said Savoie. “The opportunity in front of us is enormous, and my entire focus is on scaling this company to meet it. We’re just getting started.”

About FlyGuys

FlyGuys is the nationwide reality data capture company connecting data seekers with a network of professional data capturers through a tech-enabled marketplace. By delivering accurate, reliable data across industries, FlyGuys helps organizations make informed decisions that drive better outcomes.