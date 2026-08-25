FlyGuys Launches FlyGuys Capture, Marking Its Evolution into a Technology-Driven Reality Data Company

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlyGuys, the nationwide leader in reality data capture, today announced the launch of FlyGuys Capture, its proprietary software platform that has powered the company's operations for years and is now launching as its own technology brand.

While the name is new, the platform is not. FlyGuys Capture has quietly supported thousands of FlyGuys projects by streamlining project planning, pilot coordination, quality assurance, and data delivery. As customer demand for scalable, technology-enabled reality data solutions has grown, FlyGuys has evolved FlyGuys Capture into a branded platform that represents the company's next chapter.

"FlyGuys Capture isn't something we built overnight," said Joe Stough, CEO of FlyGuys. "It's the result of years of investing in technology that makes reality data collection easier, faster, and more connected. Our customers have already been benefiting from it. We're simply pulling back the curtain and introducing the platform that has been powering FlyGuys all along."

FlyGuys Capture is designed to adapt to each customer's business, integrating seamlessly into existing workflows through configurable processes, APIs, and custom plug-ins. Rather than requiring organizations to change how they operate, the platform connects reality data collection with the systems they already use, helping teams move from project request to actionable data more efficiently.

The launch of FlyGuys Capture marks FlyGuys' evolution from a reality data capture company to a technology-driven platform that combines intelligent software with nationwide field operations. While the platform automates and streamlines complex processes behind the scenes, every project is still supported by FlyGuys' dedicated team of experts.

FlyGuys Capture will continue to evolve with new features, integrations, and workflow enhancements, ensuring customers have a platform that grows alongside their business and the future of reality data.

For more information about FlyGuys Capture, visit flyguys.com.

About FlyGuys

FlyGuys is the nation's leading reality data capture company, combining a nationwide network of professional data capture providers with white-glove project management. Powered by FlyGuys Capture, FlyGuys' proprietary software platform, the company connects customers, field operations, quality assurance, and data delivery in one workflow, delivering aerial and ground-based reality data solutions across energy, utilities, telecommunications, construction, infrastructure, insurance, and agriculture.

Media Contact:

Whitney Savoie, CGO

wsavoie@flyguys.com

www.flyguys.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4511e7d4-a88f-4877-be7d-654a738ee315