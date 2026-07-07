NextNRG Begins Pre-Construction on Two California Healthcare Microgrids

Miami, FL, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced it has commenced pre-construction on its California healthcare microgrid projects at Sunnyside Nursing Center in Torrance and Topanga Terrace in Canoga Park, marking the next phase in the development of the Company's first owned-and-operated healthcare microgrid assets, now advancing from signed agreements into active development.

Together, the systems will deliver approximately 724 kW of rooftop solar generation and 1 MWh of battery energy storage. NextNRG will own, operate and maintain the systems under 28-year power purchase agreements, giving both facilities resilient, lower-cost energy and long-term cost certainty without significant upfront capital investment.

Pre-construction will cover the full scope of work leading to installation, including site surveys, stamped structural and electrical drawings, HCAI-compliant permitting, equipment procurement and utility interconnection, culminating in turnkey delivery of both systems.

"Moving these healthcare microgrids into pre-construction is another step in turning our long-term customer agreements into operating energy infrastructure," said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of NextNRG. "Healthcare facilities depend on uninterrupted power to protect lives, and regulators are increasingly requiring them to invest in backup capacity. That creates an enormous opportunity: thousands of facilities across the country face the same mandate, and we believe we have the best solution on the market. We're focused on the verticals where the need is non-negotiable, building assets that serve critical facilities while creating recurring revenue and long-term value for our shareholders."

Healthcare facilities are under growing pressure to invest in energy resilience. California Assembly Bill 2511 (AB 2511) requires skilled nursing facilities to maintain at least 96 hours of backup power during an outage, and Florida has adopted a comparable standard for long-term care facilities. Alongside these mandates, aging grid infrastructure and rising electricity costs are pushing the global healthcare microgrid market from approximately $3.45 billion in 2024 to a projected $10.16 billion by 2033, according to industry research.

Today, most facilities meet these requirements with diesel generators, which sit idle except during outages and do nothing to reduce ongoing utility costs. For commercial customers of utilities like Southern California Edison and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, which serve the Sunnyside and Topanga facilities, demand charges alone can account for 30 to 70 percent of the monthly electricity bill, according to NREL. NextNRG's microgrids address both problems at once, keeping facilities powered through outages while generating and storing energy on-site to reduce peak demand charges and lower utility costs.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What’s Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy, and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management. At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG’s smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites, delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation’s largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as “expect,” “intends,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG’s business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG’s forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG’s forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

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NextNRG, Inc.

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