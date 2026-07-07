Digital Dental Lab Dandy Appoints Head of Product to Accelerate AI-Powered Innovation

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy , the fully digital dental lab, has named Dmitri Krakovsky its new Head of Product. Krakovsky brings more than two decades of product leadership experience, and most recently served as Chief Product Officer at Docusign, where he led product strategy and execution, to launch their flagship new platform, Intelligent Agreement Management. Prior to that, he was the Chief Product Officer at Unit4, and spent four years at Google as VP of Products in Google Cloud Platform.

In this role, Krakovsky will hold ownership across Dandy's full product suite, spanning both its software platform as well as its physical hardware ecosystem. Krakovsky will also manage Dandy’s Revenue Generation Suite and Lab order management solution.

“Dandy is transforming every step of the dental workflow, from the chair to the lab, with AI and automation. It has already helped thousands of dentists and DSOs grow their businesses and improve the patient experience. It has made quality crowns and dentures more affordable, shortened appointments, streamlined ordering, and reduced remakes,” said Dmitri Krakovsky, Dandy’s Head of Product. “Dandy now has a fully-integrated system and a growing data advantage. My job is to build on that foundation and find new ways to put it to work for dentists and DSOs.”

Dandy has significantly grown its physical and technical product suite in recent years, with the introduction of the Dandy Cart, AI Scan Review, and Dandy Vision Intraoral Scanner. It has invested in its state-of-the-art labs, featuring AI-assisted design and precision robotics. Krakovsky will build on this culture of innovation.

“Dmitri has built and scaled product organizations at some of the most respected technology companies in the world,” said Daniel Hanover, co-founder of Dandy. “His experience leading the product team at Docusign helped the company to evolve from electronic signature to Intelligent Agreement Management. With Dmitri’s expertise, we will continue to deliver exceptional products and technologies so no dentist or patient ever has to settle for anything less than exceptional tools and care.”

About Dandy

Dandy, the first fully digital dental lab, is building the modern operating system for dentistry. Dandy partners with dental practices to transform their business with state-of-the-art intraoral scanners, always-on expert guidance, and precision manufacturing accelerated by AI, 3D printing, and other state-of-the-art technologies seamlessly orchestrated by Dandy's proprietary software. Dandy empowers dentists with technology, innovation, and world-class support to achieve more for their practice, their people, and their patients. With unparalleled quality, efficiency, and experience, Dandy makes the business of dentistry pain-free. To learn more, visit meetdandy.com or our LinkedIn page, www.linkedin.com/company/dandyofficial/.

Media Contact

Chloe Wallach

Firebrand Communications

dandy@firebrand.marketing

415-848-9175