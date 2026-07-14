Dandy Unveils Polychromatic Shade™ to End the Trade-Off Between Dental Aesthetics and Affordability

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy , the fully digital dental lab, today unveiled Polychromatic Shade™, a category-defining innovation in restorative dentistry. The patented technology produces crowns and finishes with the aesthetics of porcelain, but with the durability and affordability of monolithic zirconia. With the Polychromatic Shade™ process, dentists will have access to premium, lifelike zirconia prosthetics for as little as a quarter of the price of a hand-painted porcelain version.

Today, 90% of crown and bridge cases are made with zirconia. The material is popular because of its strength, biocompatibility, and highly competitive price point. But when it comes to aesthetics, zirconia can often appear lifeless and opaque. When a clinician requires a better aesthetic outcome, they opt for a material like PFZ (Porcelain-Fused Zirconia) or eMax, layered by skilled ceramists to achieve lifelike translucency, characterization, and depth. This solution can be more than 2-3x the cost of the Zirconia alternative.

For the first time, Dandy's patented Polychromatic Shade™ innovation introduces a third option. The product of a $100M+ investment and a global supply chain spanning 7 countries drawing on expertise from semiconductor-grade robotics, ceramic science, and machine learning, Polychromatic Shade™ is built around a patented robotic stain and glaze process that applies color to the tooth with micron-level accuracy. The result is a realistic finish with natural gradients, lifelike translucency, and gingival warmth on a high-strength zirconia substrate. At $99 per crown, compared to the $200-$400 typical for crowns from a boutique dental lab, dentists no longer have to choose between beauty and affordability.

“There is no reason now for dentists or their patients to have to compromise. Everything we do focuses on bringing premium quality prosthetics and patient experiences at an affordable price point,” said Daniel Hanover, Co-founder at Dandy. “That includes aesthetics, and we believe dentists should be able to provide the highest-quality aesthetic outcomes to every patient. Not just the ones who can afford it. Of course, realistic dental crowns are crucial for the well-being and confidence of the patient, but when a dentist can deliver a premium look at a fraction of the price, it will also drive patient retention and growth for their practice.”

Polychromatic Shade™ delivers:

Porcelain level aesthetics with zirconia strength - lifelike depth & translucency with natural gradients, natural, all on a high-strength zirconia substrate that is durable to any bite

Crowns a fraction of the cost of boutique labs - $99 crowns, with a lifetime warranty and no fees for remakes

Reliability and speed - As with all Dandy products, dentists can expect a highly predictable fit, delivered in just 5 days









Availability

Polychromatic Shade™ crown samples can be requested today at Dandy. Polychromatic Shade™ crowns are currently available for ordering.

About Dandy

Dandy, the first fully digital dental lab, is building the modern operating system for dentistry. Dandy partners with dental practices to transform their business with state-of-the-art intraoral scanners, always-on expert guidance, and precision manufacturing accelerated by AI, 3D printing, and other state-of-the-art technologies seamlessly orchestrated by Dandy's proprietary software. Dandy empowers dentists with technology, innovation, and world-class support to achieve more for their practice, their people, and their patients. With unparalleled quality, efficiency, and experience, Dandy makes the business of dentistry pain-free. To learn more, visit meetdandy.com or our LinkedIn page, www.linkedin.com/company/dandyofficial/.

Media Contact

Chloe Wallach

Firebrand Communications

dandy@firebrand.marketing

415-848-9175

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c6fa7d9-63d3-418f-9274-5976cc0c025c