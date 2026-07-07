EnWave Sells 120kW Radiant Energy Vacuum Machine to Procescir S.A. de C.V.; Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") today announced that it has signed a second Equipment Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Procescir S.A. de C.V. ("Procescir") for the purchase of an additional 120kW Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV™") dehydration machine.

The acquisition of a second large-scale REV™ system reflects the successful commercialization of Procescir's first production line and growing demand for premium REV™-dried fruit, vegetable and ingredient products. Once commissioned, the additional machinery will substantially increase Procescir's manufacturing capacity, enabling the company to expand production for both private-label and branded products while supporting its growing toll drying business serving international food companies.

Procescir, a vertically integrated Mexican agricultural company with decades of farming and food processing expertise, has rapidly established itself as one of EnWave's flagship commercial partners in Latin America. The second 120kW REV™ machine reinforces Procescir's long-term commitment to REV™ technology and positions the company to capitalize on increasing demand for high-quality, nutritious dried ingredients and snacks across North America.

The purchase further strengthens EnWave's growing royalty portfolio, as the additional production capacity is expected to translate into higher recurring royalty revenue as commercial production ramps. EnWave expects to deliver this second 120kW machine to Procescir’s facility within the 2026 calendar year.

Chief Financial Officer Transition

The Company also announced that Ms. Nav Dhami has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 24, 2026. Ms. Dhami will be replacing Mr. Dylan Murray, the current CFO, who has accepted another professional opportunity. The Company would like to thank Mr. Murray for his 4 years of financial leadership at the Company and for his many contributions over the years.

Ms. Dhami brings over ten years of progressive financial leadership to the Company and currently serves as EnWave’s Financial Controller. She has extensive experience in the areas of financial operations, risk management and financial reporting. Ms. Dhami is joining an EnWave executive team that is committed to accelerating growth and forging a path to sustained profitability to create shareholder value.

The Company has granted Ms. Dhami an aggregate of 300,000 incentive stock options, subject to the terms of the Company’s Stock Option Plan (the “Plan”), that are exercisable at the last closing price of the Company’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) on July 24th, 2026. The incentive stock options are exercisable for a term of five years and will vest in one-third increments over eighteen months in accordance with the provisions set out in the Plan, or as otherwise required by the TSXV. The grant of the equity incentive stock options is subject to approval by the TSXV.

About Procescir

Procescir is a vertically integrated agro-industrial company, with farming operations in Northwest Mexico since 1960. They began commercializing frozen vegetables in 2022, when they started production at their newest processing plant in Hermosillo, Sonora. Procescir’s processes comply with the highest standards in Quality and Food Safety, delivering the best products to their customers.

For more information about Procescir, please visit https://procescir.com.

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty partners spanning twenty-four countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Learn more at EnWave.net.

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net

Dylan Murray, CFO at +1 (778) 870-0729

E-mail: dmurray@enwave.net

Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third-party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third-party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.