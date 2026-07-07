Concentrix Turns Everyday Action into Sustainability Progress at Scale

NEWARK, Calif., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today released its 2026 Sustainability Report. This report shows how sustainability drives performance, creates value, and helps clients through The Power of One: individual actions across a global workforce that add up to measurable impact.

The 2026 report reflects a shift in how Concentrix approaches sustainability reporting, focusing on execution and measurable results. The company earned an EcoVadis Gold Medal, placing it in the top 5% of companies assessed worldwide, along with an ‘A’ score for climate disclosure from CDP and SBTi validation of its net-zero targets against a 1.5°C pathway.

That discipline shows up across the business, in lower emissions, sharper skills, and stronger communities:

25.7% cut in absolute emissions against a 2019 baseline, on track toward a 46.2% reduction by 2030

against a 2019 baseline, on track toward a 46.2% reduction by 2030 1.37 million trees planted since 2021, now supported by a new partnership with Plant-for-the-Planet

since 2021, now supported by a new partnership with Plant-for-the-Planet 7 million+ learning hours and 16 million course completions to help our teams build AI and future-ready skills

to help our teams build AI and future-ready skills ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for how Concentrix governs AI across its services

for how Concentrix governs AI across its services 2.8 million kg of emissions potentially avoided through the Carbon Challenge portal, now powered by an AI assistant and extended to schools

through the Carbon Challenge portal, now powered by an AI assistant and extended to schools $6.26 million and 396,000 volunteer hours contributed to communities through Think Human Fund and local teams





“Concentrix has reached the point where sustainability and technology advance together, each making the other stronger,” said Philip Cassidy, Executive Vice President, Strategic Projects and Corporate Strategy at Concentrix. “By operationalizing ESG and embedding it into how we run, not bolting it on as an afterthought, we cut costs, sharpen risk management, and meet the standards clients increasingly demand. The result is a program that does more than demonstrate responsibility, it converts that responsibility into measurable value: for the business, and for every client we serve.”

From cleaner operations to responsible AI and the skills to put it to work, Concentrix is engineering a smarter, more sustainable business, and a world that works better for everyone. Read the full 2026 sustainability report – The Power of One.



About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC), is the Fortune 500® technology and services company, helping the world’s best brands create intelligent operations that perform in the real world. We design, build, and run integrated human and AI solutions, harnessing the insight from billions of real-world interactions to help 2,000+ of the world’s most complex organizations solve their toughest business challenges. Backed by 20+ years of operational experience and battle-tested AI, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that helps clients across every major industry move from ambition to measurable, scalable performance. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

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Safe Harbor Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s capabilities and positioning to deliver business outcomes and solve challenges for its clients, future benefits from the company’s sustainability program, including emissions reduction targets, cost savings and cleaner operations, and statements that include words such as believe, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the company’s ability to successfully execute its strategy, competitive conditions in the company’s industry, and other factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequent SEC filings. We do not undertake a duty to update forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

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