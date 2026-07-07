Anaphora Events Now Available on SAP Store, Bringing On-Brand Event Execution into SAP CX Workflows

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaphora today announced the availability of Anaphora Events on SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. With this solution, organizations can manage events directly within SAP Engagement Cloud and SAP Sales Cloud V2 workflows.

Events remain one of the most important drivers of pipeline and customer engagement, yet they are often managed across fragmented tools and processes. As a result, valuable event data is lost, follow-up is delayed, and conversion opportunities are missed. At the same time, delivering high-quality, on-brand customer experiences across markets and teams remains difficult, especially for organizations with high brand standards. Anaphora Events is designed to address this by embedding event execution directly into SAP CX workflows, enabling teams to capture structured data, trigger timely follow-up, and deliver consistent, high-quality experiences where brand consistency is built in by default, connecting event engagement more effectively to revenue processes.

“Events are one of the few moments where customers experience a brand directly, yet they are often executed without the systems needed to ensure both quality and measurable impact,” said Robin Reichert, Chief Alliance Officer at Anaphora. “With Anaphora Events, teams can deliver high-quality, on-brand experiences across every market and level of the organization, while capturing structured data and accelerating follow-up, helping convert engagement into pipeline more efficiently.”

Within the SAP ecosystem, Anaphora enables event execution within SAP Customer Experience, helping organizations to deliver on-brand experiences while connecting event engagement directly to customer and revenue workflows.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Availability

Anaphora Events is available on SAP Store:

https://www.sap.com/products/crm/partners/cetrez-c5-suite-ab-anaphora-events.html

About Anaphora

Anaphora provides the infrastructure layer for consistent brand execution across distributed organizations. Its platform enables companies to plan, execute, and measure events directly within systems like SAP, ensuring that every activation is on brand and connected to pipeline and revenue.

While customer experience platforms manage processes, workflows, audiences, journeys, and data, Anaphora adds the missing layer of brand consistency at scale. Its platform enables organizations to centrally configure and govern the brand, while empowering teams across even the most decentralized organizations to execute locally, on brand by default, through simple, easy-to-use applications such as Anaphora Events.

Connected to systems like SAP, Anaphora ensures that every touchpoint combines brand consistency with measurable business impact.

Learn more at www.anaphora.tech

Press Contact (Anaphora)

Robin Reichert

Chief Alliance Officer

robin@anaphora.tech

+1 (404) 548-1813

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c56695f-ca56-42a0-9949-a5631111ece1