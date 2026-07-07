Palmetto Publishing Releases Frank O'Brien's New Guide for Nonprofit Communicators

Charleston, SC, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released The 4 Pillars of Persuasion, a new book by Frank O'Brien that delivers a practical communications framework for nonprofit communicators navigating today's fragmented media landscape. The book draws on O'Brien's 35 years of experience leading campaigns for some of the largest mission-driven organizations in the country.

O'Brien, who founded the consulting firm O'Brien Garrett, spent decades crafting messaging that raised billions of dollars for organizations including Doctors Without Borders, Oxfam, Planned Parenthood, the ASPCA, the ACLU, and Greenpeace. In The 4 Pillars of Persuasion, he zeroes in on four pillars to help nonprofits large and small navigate today’s challenging climate: Attention, Audience, Emotion, and Craft. Each pillar receives detailed treatment, with chapters built around what O'Brien calls "Persuasion Pivots," specific turns that move messaging from ineffective to compelling. The guidance is grounded in psychology and real-world application rather than abstract theory.

The book addresses a convergence of pressures facing the nonprofit sector. Donor attention is harder to capture and harder still to hold onto in a fragmented, always-on media environment. Political polarization has complicated and reshaped the communications climate. A growing crisis of trust in philanthropy has raised the stakes for every appeal, email, and campaign.

The book is positioned for nonprofit communications directors, fundraisers, marketing managers, and the volunteers who handle outreach for smaller local causes without access to professional consultants or copywriters. Readers familiar with titles such as Made to Stick by Chip and Dan Heath or Building a StoryBrand by Donald Miller will find a complementary resource here, one tailored specifically to mission-driven organizations. Its focus on the psychology behind persuasion and the realities of the current media and trust environment sets it apart from more general communications guides.

The 4 Pillars of Persuasion is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Website: https://obrienonmessage.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/frank-o-brien-80692b5/

Substack: https://pathtopersuasion.substack.com/?utm_source=global-search

About the Author: Frank O'Brien is one of the leading fundraising and communications strategists in the nonprofit sector, having helped raise billions of dollars over a 35-year career for organizations including the ACLU, Doctors Without Borders, Greenpeace, and the ASPCA. He is the founder of O'Brien Garrett and the author of The 4 Pillars of Persuasion. He publishes the widely read Monday on Message memo on persuasive communications. Follow Frank O'Brien for updates on new releases.

Media Contact: fobdirect@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Frank O'Brien

Attachment