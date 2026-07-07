National Advertising Division Finds Certain Harry’s Plus Razor Claims Supported

New York, NY, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by The Gillette Company, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division found that Mammoth Brands, Inc. (Harry’s) provided a reasonable basis for certain claims for its Harry’s Plus razors.

Gillette and Harry’s compete in the refillable five-blade cartridge razor market. At issue for the National Advertising Division (NAD) were express and implied claims made by Harry’s in advertising for its Harry’s Plus razors, including claims related to a consumer survey, pricing comparisons, and patents.

NAD concluded that the challenged claims, including “70% of Gillette users said they would shave with Harry’s Plus,” “80% of Gillette users like the feeling of Harry’s Plus,” and “4 out of 5 Gillette users like the feeling of Harry’s Plus,” did not reasonably convey the implied comparative message that the great majority of Gillette users like Harry’s Plus as much as Gillette Fusion5 or Gillette more generally. NAD also determined that Harry’s evidence was sufficiently reliable to support the challenged claims.

NAD also examined Harry’s pricing claims, including claims comparing Harry’s Original and Harry’s Plus 8-count refills to Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide refills, as well as related “Stop Getting Ripped Off” claims. NAD found the pricing comparison claims supported and determined that the related challenged language, while somewhat hyperbolic, was not false or misleading.

During the proceeding, Harry’s agreed to modify certain other pricing claims to include a disclosure of shipping fees. NAD will treat the modified claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended the modifications and Harry’s agreed to comply.

In addition, NAD determined Harry’s supported its patent-related claim that “Big Razor has taken out countless patents on razor designs to limit customers’ choices. The good news is that patents expire. And they did. [Harry’s founders] could finally achieve the holy grail of shaving.” NAD concluded that the challenged video did not reasonably convey the implied message that Harry’s can—and has—copied all of Gillette’s razor technology to produce a razor of equal caliber.

During the inquiry, Harry’s informed NAD that it had permanently discontinued the claim “81% of guys liked [Harry’s Plus] more than Fusion5”/“81% of guys prefer Harry’s Plus to Gillette.” NAD will treat the discontinued claim, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended it be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Harry’s stated that it “supports the self-regulatory process and thanks NAD for its time and careful consideration.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Pursuant to NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.