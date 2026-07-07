Treasure Global Launches Exclusive OXI Visa Card Initiative for TGL Shareholders

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company focused on AI-powered enterprise solutions and digital transformation, today announced an exclusive offer of 100 complimentary OXI Visa Cards to eligible TGL shareholders.

The initiative follows Treasure Global’s previously announced access to a Canadian Money Services Business (“MSB”) registration, marking an important regulatory milestone in the continued commercialization and global expansion of OXI Wallet.

In recognition of this milestone, Treasure Global is extending the offer to eligible TGL shareholders, giving qualifying participants an opportunity to experience the OXI ecosystem’s practical payment capabilities firsthand, subject to terms and conditions of the offer.

“We are pleased to celebrate this important milestone together with our shareholders, whose continued confidence and support remain valuable to Treasure Global,” said Sam Teo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global. “By offering 100 complimentary OXI Visa Cards, we are providing eligible shareholders with an opportunity to experience the OXI ecosystem directly as we continue advancing our broader fintech and digital financial services strategy.”

Following access to the Canadian MSB registration, Treasure Global plans to progressively expand OXI Wallet’s capabilities across cross-border payments, remittances, foreign exchange services, stablecoin-enabled settlement, fiat-to-crypto conversion and crypto-to-fiat conversion, subject to applicable regulatory and operational requirements.

According to FXC Intelligence, an industry data provider, this expansion targets a global cross-border payments market at US$194 trillion in annual flows as of 2024, projected to reach US$320 trillion by 2032, while DefiLlama reported that global stablecoin market surpassed US$320 billion in circulating supply in 2026. These figures reflect the broad, scale of the digital settlement infrastructure Treasure Global aims to serve.

The OXI Card is designed to enable users to access and spend their funds through established card payment infrastructure, with features including contactless payments, international merchant compatibility and ATM withdrawal, subject to applicable fees, limits, availability and jurisdictional restrictions.

Through this initiative, Treasure Global aims to build shareholder awareness of OXI Wallet’s real-world applications as one of the Company’s key fintech products. Commencing July 7, 2026, eligible TGL shareholders may claim their complimentary OXI Card by visiting OXI’s official website at oxiwallet.co.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of March 31, 2026, ZCITY has attracted 2.71 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Investor Relations Team

Treasure Global

ir_us@treasureglobal.org