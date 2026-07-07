WEMIX Solidifies Global Reach with Listing on Kraken

The milestone listing propels WEMIX's native coin into Western markets including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia





SINGAPORE, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEMIX, the Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem developed by gaming giant WEMADE, today announced that its native coin (WEMIX) has been officially listed on Kraken, one of the world's longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency exchanges. Trading is scheduled to commence on 7 July 2026, allowing Kraken's global user base to deposit, withdraw, and trade WEMIX against the USD.

Listing on Kraken represents a pivotal shift in liquidity and market exposure for WEMIX. While WEMIX has historically maintained an entrenched position within South Korea, South America, and regional Asian markets, this integration into Kraken vastly expands its global reach. It opens access for Western institutional and retail investors across regions including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia, which will serve as a base for international users interacting with WEMIX's extensive digital economy.

Shane Kim, CEO of WEMIX and Vice President of WEMADE, said: “Aligning with partners who share our commitment to compliance and security is paramount. Given Kraken's reputation, we are honored to collaborate with them as we scale our market reach, establish a strategic foothold in the U.S. — the world's largest financial market — alongside other key Western regions, and evolve into a truly global blockchain ecosystem.”

As WEMIX sets its sights on scaling its Real-World Asset (RWA) initiatives, securing this major listing by tapping into the immense capital pool of the biggest financial market in the world also significantly elevates WEMIX's global visibility, enables deeper liquidity, and positions the ecosystem to attract a vast new wave of participants.

WEMIX's listing on Kraken comes amid its parent company's aggressive expansion across fintech, cross-border payments, and the RWA market. Along with upcoming AAA game launches designed to solidify its market leadership and deepen the WEMIX Web3 gaming ecosystem, WEMADE recently launched StableNet, Korea's first dedicated Layer-1 blockchain for KRW-backed stablecoins, and established the Global Alliance for KRW Stablecoin (GAKS). Key alliance members include Web3 behemoths such as Chainlink, Chainalysis, and CertiK.

“Bolstered by massive infrastructure leaps like StableNet and the GAKS alliance, WEMADE is building the future of Web3 gaming and its convergence with fintech. Now, cementing our footprint in the Western financial ecosystem further proves that WEMIX, our Web3 arm, is built for the global stage,” Kim added.

Beyond its milestone listing on Kraken, WEMIX remains committed to securing further high-profile exchange integrations, systematically driving global liquidity, and expanding access for its growing international community.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a leading blockchain ecosystem for gaming and digital economies, powered by its highly scalable, EVM-compatible Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. With a wide range of integrated services-including NFTs, DeFi, stablecoin payments, and tokenized in-game assets-WEMIX enables seamless integration between gameplay and real-world value. Designed to be transparent, sustainable, and developer-friendly, WEMIX serves as the foundation for the global Web3 gaming ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://wemix.com .

About WEMADE

WEMADE is the only company combining over two decades of AAA game development success with a fully operational, game-proven blockchain ecosystem-built entirely on its proprietary Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. Known for global hits such as The Legend of Mir, MIR4, NIGHT CROWS and Legend of YMIR, WEMADE is leading the industry in seamlessly integrating gameplay, tokenomics, NFTs, stablecoin payments, and blockchain infrastructure. Through WEMIX PLAY, WEMADE delivers a unified digital economy where players, creators, and investors can own, trade, and benefit from digital assets-powering the next generation of interactive entertainment and driving the evolution of Web3 gaming. For more information, please visit https://wemade.com .

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world’s longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 600 digital assets, traditional assets such as US futures and US-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken’s suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken’s onchain offerings and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70eabba6-1eb3-4a8f-95c0-2432166cd559