Erdem Hospital Launches UK Patient Community with First London Wellness Event

LONDON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdem Hospital hosted its first wellness event in the United Kingdom on Saturday, 27 June, bringing together members of its growing patient community for an afternoon dedicated to movement, relaxation and emotional wellbeing.

Held at The Studio Space in London, the free gathering formed part of Erdem Hospital ’s wider commitment to supporting patients beyond medical treatment. The event reflected the hospital’s care-focused approach to the patient journey, recognising that recovery, confidence and wellbeing are shaped not only by medical outcomes, but also by emotional support, continuity and human connection.

The programme included gentle stretching, guided relaxation and light movement activities designed to help participants unwind, reconnect with themselves and share a positive experience in a welcoming, pressure-free environment. The session was moderated by Jessica Paton and created space for former patients, individuals exploring their health and wellbeing options, and members of the wider community to come together.



Photo via Erdem Hospital: Guests enjoying wellness event in London

At the end of the session, participants were invited to share their reflections on camera. Several attendees spoke about the calm atmosphere, the sense of connection and the value of being part of a supportive community.

Comments shared after the event included:

“Thank you for the event. It was really lovely.”

“The event was amazing and relaxing.”

“Thank you for today. It was a lovely afternoon and very relaxing. Can’t wait for the next session.”

As a symbolic gesture marking both the participants’ personal journeys and the beginning of Erdem Hospital’s UK wellness community, each guest received a flower at the end of the event. One participant later shared a photo of the flower after replanting it at home, a small but meaningful reminder of the connection created during the afternoon.

A spokesperson for Erdem Hospital said:

“At Erdem Hospital, we believe care does not begin and end with treatment. For international patients, feeling supported before, during and after their medical journey is essential. This first London wellness event was an important step in bringing our UK patient community together in a calm, human and meaningful way.”

The London gathering reflects Erdem Hospital’s broader vision of building an international patient community rooted in trust, continuity and compassionate care. While the hospital is recognised for treating international patients across multiple specialties, initiatives such as this aim to support wellbeing throughout every stage of the patient journey.

Following the positive response to its first UK wellness event, Erdem Hospital plans to continue organising similar community gatherings in London.

About Erdem Hospital

Founded in 1988, Erdem Hospital is an Istanbul-based healthcare provider serving local and international patients across multiple medical specialties. Its healthcare network includes three hospitals, two dialysis centers, a medical center, an oral and dental health center, and dedicated hair transplant and plastic surgery services. With more than 38 years of experience, Erdem Hospital supports patients throughout their journey, from the first consultation to aftercare, while providing accessible and patient-centered healthcare services to thousands of international patients each year.

For further inquiries:

Erdem Hospital

+90 (850) 222 0 494

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e2dce67-2f9a-45ff-af23-2d3e3dcab4e7