Bynder Announces 2026 Spotlight Award Winners, Honoring Enterprise Businesses Transforming Content Into a Growth Engine with DAM and AI

AMSTERDAM, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bynder , a global leader in AI-powered enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM), today announced the winners of its 2026 Spotlight Awards , recognizing global enterprise brands with best-in-class deployments that are unlocking measurable impact by using DAM and AI to enrich, activate, and deliver content at scale across their content ecosystem.

Across ten award categories, they are creating scalable, sustainable operational models with Bynder’s human-led, AI-powered Agents, building real-time content delivery pipelines from image capture to press-ready within minutes, and cutting search times by up to 80%, saving thousands of hours annually.

The 2026 Bynder Spotlight Award Winners

AdventHealth — Agentic AI Innovation Award

AdventHealth , a large U.S. healthcare system operating across multiple states and service lines, uses a multi-layered system of 12 AI-powered Enrichment Agents that analyze visual content and automatically apply metadata and ADA-compliant alt text to every asset upload, eliminating an estimated 180 hours of manual work across 10,000+ assets.

Specsavers — Agentic AI Innovation Award

Specsavers , a global optical and audiology retailer, uses Bynder’s AI Agents to automate metadata enrichment and accessibility across its content supply chain. Specsavers cut asset upload times by 50% and eliminated metadata errors. Products now go live faster with fewer bottlenecks and stronger governance at scale, accelerating content distribution across its global retail network.

Flora Food Group — AI Search Excellence Award

Flora Food Group , a global plant-based CPG leader operating in 100 countries, used Bynder’s Text-in-Image Search to support its rebrand across 60,000+ assets. They went from 5-10 minute searches to seconds, completed a 60K+ asset rebrand audit in minutes, and cut asset requests to just one in 12 weeks.

Caesars Entertainment — Best Strategic DAM Deployment Award

Caesars Entertainment , one of the world’s largest hospitality and gaming companies, made Bynder the operational backbone for its 27 brands and 52 properties. In the past year, Caesars delivered nearly 4 billion assets via CX Omnichannel, while AI-powered search and automated enrichment saved 700+ user hours and 160+ admin hours.

Royal Horticultural Society — Game Changing Campaign of the Year Award

The Royal Horticultural Society , the UK’s leading gardening charity, uses Bynder to support major events, including the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, by giving press outlets channel-ready imagery within minutes of capture. In 2025, RHS shared over 750K assets, while AI-powered searches tripled.

Twinings — Brand Evolution Award

Twinings , a 300-year-old brand operating across 120+ countries, uses Bynder’s AI Search to make centuries-old historical assets discoverable and usable by teams worldwide, unlocking a treasure trove of brand storytelling opportunities. The brand also delivered their 320th anniversary North American campaign with zero additional production spend, demonstrating how DAM can preserve brand legacy while enabling modern content activation.

Søstrene Grene — Content Experience Impact Award

Søstrene Grene , a Danish home and lifestyle retailer, uses Bynder to support a weekly product-drop model with a Bynder–InRiver PIM integration. The automated product-to-web pipeline distributes up to 1,800 assets weekly across teams and systems, while a custom AI upload app and Orbitvu photo robot integration reduce manual tagging, upload, and packshot matching.

Fluidra — Digital Transformation Award

Fluidra , a global pool and wellness solutions company, replaced fragmented systems with a connected content ecosystem powered by Bynder. In its first year, Fluidra consolidated 180,000+ assets, onboarded 400+ active users, and reduced asset search time by 80%.

Movado Group, Inc. — New Customer of the Year Award

Movado Group , a global leader in the watch industry, unified a large portfolio of owned and licensed brands, each with its own workflows, teams, and identity, into a unified content ecosystem, achieving faster workflows, improved governance, and a ~50% reduction in asset search and retrieval times. The speed with which Movado Group realized measurable business value highlights the immediate impact gained with strategic execution.

Nicole DeHaven, Raymour & Flanigan — Customer Champion of the Year Award

Nicole DeHaven led one of the most advanced Bynder deployments in our community, saving Raymour & Flanigan , one of the largest furniture retailers in the U.S., ~400 hours per week via workflow automations. Raymour & Flanigan grew its asset library from 1,400 to over 1.3M and now supports 65,000+ in-market products and ~500 monthly new product launches.

Richard Heitmann, Chief Marketing Officer at Bynder, said: “We are incredibly proud to celebrate our 2026 Spotlight Award winners. These incredible organizations are achieving new levels of productivity and financial return by building a strong foundation, deploying their DAM strategically, and using the power of AI to transform their content operations. This year’s awards are a testament to their vision and the measurable impact they continue to drive."

For more information on the Bynder Spotlight Award winners, please visit https://www.bynder.com/en/bynder-spotlight-awards/ .

Contact:

Max Borges Agency for Bynder

bynder@maxborgesagency.com