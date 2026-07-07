New York, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major depressive episodes affect millions of people in the U.S. and around the world each year. Neuroimaging has taught us a tremendous amount about the brain, but it has been difficult to show that imaging can directly improve patient care in psychiatry. In a free webinar, “ Imaging-Guided TMS Brain-Stimulation Therapy: The Right Target for the Right Person” on July 14, 2026, at 2pm ET, Dr. Taylor will discuss whether functional brain imaging can personalize accelerated transcranial magnetic stimulation and improve outcomes for depression.

The guest speaker, Joseph J. Taylor, M.D., Ph.D., is the Medical Director of TMS and Director of Clinical Trials, BWH Center for Brain Circuit Therapeutics at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. He was awarded the 2025 Klerman Prize for Exceptional Clinical Research and a 2022 Young Investigator Grant. The host, Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., is President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the Emmy® nominated television series Healthy Minds.

Register Now to learn more about Dr. Taylor’s research.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $476 million to fund more than 5,700 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy®-nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

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