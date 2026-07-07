Small Businesses Now Eligible for $10 Million in SBA Financing

WASHINGTON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), announced that SBA borrowers may now combine their 7(a) and 504 loans for up to $10 million in SBA-backed financing, an increase from the previous cumulative loan limit of $5 million. The policy change, which went into effect on July 4, expands the capital available to small businesses across all industries by raising the SBA’s maximum financing offering to the highest level in agency history.

“Under President Donald J. Trump, new business formation is surging and manufacturing is returning to America — which means small businesses are seeking more capital to hire, expand, and meet rising demand,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “SBA’s loan limits have not been raised for more than a decade, creating a gap in funding for small businesses that are growing. By doubling the cumulative 7(a) and 504 loan limit to $10 million, the Trump SBA is unlocking the largest financing opportunity in agency history and giving job creators the flexibility they need to grow. In a booming manufacturing economy, that means more investment in American communities, more jobs for American workers, and more momentum for our Made in America comeback.”

Under the new policy, qualified borrowers who secure a 7(a) loan first may access up to $5 million through the 7(a) loan program and up to $5 million through the 504 loan program, for a combined total of $10 million in SBA-backed financing. By decoupling 7(a) loan balances from the 504 program, the SBA is giving capital-intensive small businesses greater flexibility to pair long-term financing for real estate and equipment with working capital to support operations and expansion.

Small manufacturers, which can secure an unlimited number of 504 loans as long as each loan is tied to a distinct project, are also now eligible to apply for $5 million through the 7(a) loan program. For these job creators, the rule will provide necessary financing to increase production, hire workers, and meet rising demand driven by President Trump’s fair trade agenda.

These actions build on the Trump Administration’s commitment to supporting growth across the small business economy, which is already in expansion mode thanks to the Working Family Tax Cuts, fair trade, and historic deregulation. New business formations have averaged 509,000 per month in 2026 and the economy has added over 500,000 new jobs in the last four months.

Under the leadership of Administrator Loeffler, the SBA has introduced numerous programs and rule changes to deliver additional capital across key industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, housing, energy, and transportation. This year, the agency waived loan fees for manufacturing NAICS codes and established the first-ever loan program dedicated to American manufacturers. The agency also announced a new 90% Made in America Loan Guarantee for small manufacturers, as well as a 90% Grocery Guarantee for small businesses across the food supply chain. The agency continues to promote existing programs such as the asset-based 7(a) Working Capital Pilot (WCP) Program, which also offers homebuilders project-based lines of credit up to $5 million.

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About the 7(a) Loan Program

The 7(a) loan program is SBA’s flagship program, a public-private partnership which offers government-guaranteed loans to help small businesses finance equipment purchases, real estate acquisition, working capital (including revolving credit lines), and business expansion

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About the 504 Loan Program

The 504 loan program provides long-term, fixed rate financing for major fixed assets that promote business growth and job creation. 504 loans are available through Certified Development Companies (CDCs), SBA's community-based nonprofit partners who promote economic development within their communities. CDCs are certified and regulated by SBA.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.