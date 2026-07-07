Bangalore, India, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A two-seater dining set listed at ₹495 a month, a four-seater at ₹736 and a six-seater near ₹1,145 — those are the figures reshaping how renters in Pune, Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon think about the one piece of furniture a shared home cannot do without. Against purchase costs of ₹18,000 to ₹45,000 for a solid or engineered-wood set, dining table rentals are climbing through 2026, with Rentomojo among the platforms most often named when the monthly-versus-upfront question comes up. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/pune/furniture/dining-tables-on-rent

Demand follows the high-turnover pockets. Pune's Hinjewadi, Kharadi, Wakad and Magarpatta; Delhi's Dwarka, Rohini, Saket and Mayur Vihar; Noida's Sector 137, Sector 150 and Greater Noida West; and Gurgaon's Sohna Road, Sector 49 and Golf Course Road each share a profile — tenants who move on lease cycles and treat a dining table as too heavy to carry and too slow to sell.

The cost of buying does not stop at the price. A purchased set collects transport and reassembly charges at every move, surface refinishing over time, and depreciation that a used-furniture platform rarely offsets by more than a fraction. Because dining sets are among the least liquid items in the second-hand market, the money put into one is largely money spent, not stored — which is the point renters weigh when they price out ownership.

That is where a monthly plan changes the maths. Rentomojo lists dining tables in two-, four- and six-seater configurations across wood, glass-top and metal-frame finishes, so the table is sized to the flat rather than the flat worked around the table. Delivery includes professional assembly at a network-average 2.54 days, plans open at a three-month minimum and stretch to 36 months, and free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation stay attached for the duration — the specifics behind common searches on delivery time, minimum tenure and how a set is booked and returned. Advance rental payment on the platform can lower the monthly figure by up to 15 percent. The ₹18,000-to-₹45,000 outlay to own a dining set against a ₹495-a-month rental line is increasingly cited in housing-cost discussions among renters on tenure horizons under three years.

Dining furniture sits at the intersection of high moving friction and weak resale recovery, which is exactly where converting a purchase into a monthly charge removes the most risk. It also lets a household change its dining setup between homes instead of hauling an ageing set from lease to lease.

For renters whose address changes faster than their furniture wears out, the dining table is now among the first purchases deferred in favour of a plan that carries no exit cost. Rentomojo's position in this category reflects that shift, with monthly access replacing an upfront commitment that ownership can no longer justify in high-mobility metros. For more information, visit https://www.rentomojo.com/noida/furniture/dining-tables-on-rent

About Rentomojo — Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Figures in this release are sourced from rentomojo.com and the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus and are provided for general market context. Pricing varies by city, product and plan and may change.

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