Bombardier Statement

MONTREAL, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier would like to congratulate our long-standing partner Saab on being chosen to supply the GlobalEye for NATO’s Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) fleet. Bombardier’s Global platform is the backbone for this solution, and we are very proud to play a key role as this program continues to gain success around the world.

Today’s announcement is the latest example of the Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft being chosen by governments looking to modernize their airborne defense capabilities. This aircraft is proven, versatile and more economical to operate than legacy commercial platforms. Furthermore, Bombardier Defense is trusted around the world as a collaborative and flexible partner.

NATO’s choice of the GlobalEye highlights the value of such partnerships in aerospace and defense, especially amid rapidly evolving requirements. Bombardier stands ready to support with proven aircraft and world-renowned engineering capabilities.

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