Exodus Launches Zero Swap Fees on XRP for OneKey Users

OMAHA, Neb., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) (“Exodus”) and Celestial Technology Ltd. (“OneKey”) today announced a limited-time campaign offering zero platform fees on inbound XRP swaps inside the OneKey app.

During the promotion, OneKey users can swap into XRP from any supported asset through Exodus’ XO Swap cross-chain exchange aggregator with no platform fees. Standard network and gas fees will still apply.

“XO Swap was built to make self-custody work wherever people choose to hold their assets,” said JP Richardson, CEO and Co-Founder of Exodus. “With OneKey, we’re removing platform fees on inbound XRP swaps so more customers can access XRP without giving up control of their assets.”

"XRP is one of the most requested assets in our community,” said Niq Chen, Growth Lead at OneKey. “Partnering with Exodus to bring the swap fee to zero was a straightforward decision. Our holders want access, and now cost doesn’t stand in the way.”

The promotion is available to all OneKey Wallet users through the swap interface inside the OneKey app.

The campaign builds on the April 2026 expansion of native XRP Ledger (XRPL) and Ripple USD (RLUSD) support inside the Exodus wallet. XRP remains among the most actively swapped assets across the Exodus and XO Swap platforms by volume.

About Exodus Movement, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to earn rewards, spend, manage, and swap digital assets across borders, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of consumers through its products built on a simple principle: your money should be yours. Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure for enterprise platforms serving millions of consumers through its enterprise product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus builds financial software where control is the default. For more information, visit exodus.com.

Investor Contact

investors@exodus.com

Media Contacts

Aubrey Strobel / Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications

exodus@halcyonpr.xyz

About OneKey

Founded in 2019, OneKey is one of the world’s leading open-source app and hardware wallet brands. Its secure mobile app lets users trade crypto, US stocks, gold, crude oil, and more, while its hardware wallets feature advanced secure chips and top-tier security. Completely open source from day one, OneKey safeguards billions in digital assets. All code has passed rigorous audits by SlowMist and Offside Labs and is fully open-sourced on GitHub. Backed by Yzi Labs, Coinbase, and Dragonfly, OneKey is known for its exceptional security and quality.



Media Contacts

Niq Chen

niq@onekey.so

Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com; press releases; public videos, calls, and webcasts; and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson’s feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the duration and scope of the zero-fee XRP swap campaign on OneKey, future collaboration among Exodus, Ripple, and OneKey, and the continued expansion of XO Swap partnerships. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in regulatory requirements or interpretations; technical or operational challenges related to blockchain integrations; product development timelines; the ability to establish, maintain, and perform under relationships with third-party service providers and partners; market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.