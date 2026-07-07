AdCare Rhode Island Opens New Program to Support Recovery and Accountability Following Impaired Driving Offenses

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdCare Rhode Island, a leading provider of addiction treatment in South County , has launched a new outpatient DUI/refusal program for eligible first- and second-time offenders. The program helps individuals meet court-ordered treatment requirements following a DUI or refusal to submit to chemical testing, while addressing the underlying issues that contribute to impaired driving.

“We’re losing far too many lives to impaired driving in our state. In 2022, nearly 44% of our traffic fatalities involved alcohol, a percentage that is among the worst in the U.S. At the same time, Rhode Island continues to face one of the nation’s highest rates of DUI offenses, with an average of 3,000 drivers arrested for driving while intoxicated each year in the state,” said Nicole Paliotti, AdCare Rhode Island’s executive director. “For some people, a DUI or refusal offense can be a sign of an underlying substance use disorder. By providing these individuals with education, treatment and support, we have an opportunity to address those challenges and be part of a solution to help lower these alarming numbers.”

AdCare Rhode Island’s Outpatient DUI/Refusal Track offers personalized, evidence-based outpatient treatment on a flexible schedule that allows patients to receive treatment while continuing to manage work, school, and personal responsibilities. The program, which lasts 10-12 weeks for a first-time offender and 15-20 weeks for a second-time offender, includes:

Weekly evening groups (Tue 6-7:30 pm)

Biweekly individual therapy sessions

Weekly toxicology screenings

Personalized support and guidance





“The DUI/Refusal Program at AdCare Rhode Island takes the guesswork out of meeting the state's requirements following a DUI or refusal offense,” said Paliotti. “Once someone enrolls, our staff guides them through every requirement, ensuring they remain on track while receiving the therapeutic support they need to address any problematic substance use. We see this program as a win-win: the state benefits from greater compliance, and participants receive the support they need to make meaningful, lasting changes.”

About AdCare Rhode Island

AdCare Rhode Island, located in North Kingstown, RI, serves the Rhode Island area and individuals nationwide with evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment. We provide both inpatient and outpatient services for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. Our specialized care offers a strong foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. AdCare Rhode Island is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at adcare.com/locations/rhode-island .

Media Contact:

Amanda Lautieri

Brand & Communications Manager

ALautieri@ContactAAC.com