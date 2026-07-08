Novian group significantly improved profitability in 2025 and increased export revenue by 52%

In 2025, the Novian IT solutions and services group-maintained revenue of more than EUR 40 million, significantly improved its profitability indicators and increased exports. The group’s consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 40.25 million, gross profit grew to EUR 9.21 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 25.9% to EUR 3.53 million.

Adjusted operating profit in 2025 amounted to EUR 2.54 million and was 49,6% higher than in 2024. Adjusted net profit more than tripled to EUR 1.64 million. Adjusted profit indicators are presented excluding the impact of significant one-off events unrelated to the companies’ ordinary business operations.

Export revenue increased by 52% in 2025. Novian group companies conducted operations in 41 countries worldwide. The group earned 73% of its revenue in Lithuania, 14% elsewhere in Europe, and 13% in other global markets. It worked with clients in the public sector, finance, education, science, defence, aviation, international organisations and business.

“2025 showed that the Novian group can create value not only by increasing the scale of its operations, but also by strengthening project quality, technological specialisation and international potential. We maintained a stable level of revenue, significantly improved profitability, and the growth in export revenue confirmed that our competencies are competitive beyond Lithuania. We will therefore place even greater focus on international activities,” says Tomas Vitkus, CEO of the Novian group.

One of the most important areas of activity during the year was artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technology projects. Revenue from projects involving the application of AI amounted to EUR 4.32 million. This area included AI solutions for data analysis, object recognition, threat identification, process automation and optical systems design, as well as infrastructure required for developing AI models and processing large volumes of data.

In 2025, the Novian group’s software companies developed, maintained and modernised systems where precision, reliability, security and the ability to adapt to specific client processes are essential. A common feature of these projects was the use of technology in areas where organisations need not only to automate operations, but also to process information faster, assess risks and make data-driven decisions.

“The application of artificial intelligence in software development projects is not a separate experimental area for us. It is becoming a practical way to solve specific client challenges – from analysing large volumes of data and recognising objects to automating processes, assessing threats and developing specialised operational systems. In such projects, the key is to connect technology with a clear business need and create a solution that delivers a tangible impact on the client’s operations,” says T. Vitkus.

In 2025, Novian Technologies strengthened competencies required by organisations implementing AI, cloud and high-performance computing solutions and managing critical IT infrastructure. The company developed projects related to AI platforms, graphics processing unit (GPU) computing capacity virtualisation, cloud platforms, database administration, cyber resilience and critical IT infrastructure managed services. This area also included principles of AI Factory-type AI platforms – the integration of data, technological capacity, model development, security, monitoring, application and management into a unified technological environment.

“Artificial intelligence is widely discussed today, but for organisations the key question is not only which AI solution to choose, but whether they have an environment in which such a solution can operate safely, reliably and efficiently. We see that the business needs to apply AI solutions is often growing faster than the readiness of technological environments to support them. Our role is to help clients manage this technological complexity and build a platform foundation that does not hold back change, but enables it,” says Gytis Umantas, CEO of Novian Technologies.

The company’s technological direction is strengthened by its partner ecosystem: long-standing Dell Technologies Titanium Partner and Red Hat Premier partnerships, NVIDIA Enterprise Software and NVIDIA Compute Elite-level partnerships obtained in 2026, as well as other partnerships being developed in relation to AI, cloud, cyber resilience and critical IT infrastructure solutions. Investments in critical IT infrastructure managed services and the potential application of quantum technologies also strengthen the company’s readiness for complex data processing, optimisation and AI solution development projects.

According to an independent valuation carried out by the financial consultancy Deloitte Verslo Konsultacijos, the fair value of the Novian group at the end of 2025 was EUR 29.4 million and increased by 34% during the year. In assessing this figure, account was taken of the financial results achieved by the group’s companies and the potential one-off impact related to the consequences of the Central Public Procurement Information System modernisation services project carried out by the group company Novian Systems, following a court decision unfavourable to the company.

The Novian group consists of the Lithuanian companies Novian Technologies, Novian Systems and Novian Pro, Estonia’s Novian Eesti, Moldova’s Andmevara, Norway’s Zissor, and Rwanda’s Novian Rwanda. The Novian group’s results for 2025 are based on the audited results of Novian Technologies, Novian Systems, Novian Pro and Zissor, and the unaudited results of the group’s other companies. The Novian group is owned by INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt



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