Power One Files for Drilling Permit to Deep Test Pecors Magnetic Anomaly

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power One Resources Corp. (TSX:V - PWRO) (“Power One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has filled for an updated drill permit to return to the Pecors Project with plans to deep-test the Pecors magnetic anomaly. The Permit application is currently under review by the Ontario Ministry of Mines. The Pecors Project located within the Elliot Lake uranium district has proven to yield multi-element precious and critical minerals through previous exploration efforts.

“We are excited to be one more step closer to drilling the Pecors Magnetic anomaly at depth. We have done our homework and modeling over the last few years and are ready to discover a potential source of critical minerals in this evolving world of economics”,” comments Wazir Khan, CEO & Director. “We know the Pecors anomaly contains Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization from only two previous holes. We look forward to deep-testing this anomaly where others have failed to try”.

Pecors Anomaly

The Pecors magnetic anomaly is a large regional magnetic high measuring 12 km long by 4 km wide (Figure 1).





Figure 1. The Pecors magnetic anomaly within the Power One Pecors Project area.

A majority of it is covered by thick layers of Huronian sediments. Exploration by predecessors and by Marvel Discoveries on the property has thus far confirmed the following highlights:

1) Geotech completed a heli-borne versatile domain electromagnetic magnetic survey (VTEM) in 2008. Several EM anomalies were identified5

2) Lake sediment sampling by the OGS (2010) in Pecors lake detected a Ni-Cu-Co anomaly possibly attributed to a nearby source5

3) A 3D inversion of the magnetic survey by Reed in 2011 suggested a trough-like body extending to depth over 1700m5.

4) Drilling in 2015 recorded 0.351 gpt PGE, 1053 ppm Cu and 395 ppm Ni over 12.0 m starting at 917.5m in DH-P-15-22 within gabbroic lithologies.

5) Geotech flew a heli-borne ZTEM survey of the Property in 2018. 3D inversions of the resistivity from surface to 1500m vertically have identified two-deep seated anomalous features Zd1 and Zd2 with depths up to 800m deep5. Drilling in 2015 missed these anomalous features (Figure 2 and 3).









Figure 2. 3D ZTEM resistivity cross section for line 1150 including the 2015 drill holes P15-22 and P15-23.





Figure 3. 3D ZTEM resistivity plan view at 1000m depth with Zd1 and Zd2 anomalous features.

NEXT STEPS

Power One will be planning drilling logistics within the next month to test the deep-seated Zd1 anomaly with a single vertical hole approximately 1500m deep (Figure 4).





QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Kilbourne is an independent consulting geologist and is at arms length to the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Power One Resources Corp.

“Wazir Khan ”

CEO & Director

Email: info@p1rc.com

About Power One Resource’s Corp.

Power One Resources Corp. (TSXV: PWRO) is a Canadian exploration company focused on large-scale gold, polymetallic, and energy-linked mineral systems. The Company applies modern geological interpretation techniques to historically underexplored districts, targeting projects capable of delivering transformational discovery potential.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and receipt of drill permits, the Company’s proposed exploration and drilling programs, the anticipated depth and objectives of drilling, the potential to discover mineralization, and the geological interpretation of the Pecors Project. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release. Such statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, delays in permitting, changes in regulatory requirements, exploration results that differ from expectations, operational risks, market conditions, financing availability, and other risks described in the Company’s public disclosure filings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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