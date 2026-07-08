Virtune lists the Virtune Hyperliquid ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki

Stockholm, July 8, 2026 - Virtune, a Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, today announces the listing of the Virtune Hyperliquid ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki.



Virtune is a Swedish asset manager and issuer of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). Since its launch in 2023, Virtune has earned the trust of more than 160,000 investors and today manages approximately USD 250 million in assets under management (AUM), reinforcing its position as one of Europe's leading issuers of regulated crypto ETPs. The company also holds over 90% market share for crypto ETNs on Nasdaq Nordics.

Virtune is now expanding its product offering with the listing of the Virtune Hyperliquid ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki. This dual listing marks another step in Virtune's mission to provide Nordic investors with secure, transparent, and regulated exposure to the digital asset market.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

"Hyperliquid has emerged as one of the most compelling projects in digital assets, demonstrating how demand is shifting toward decentralized, always-on financial markets. As the crypto market matures, tokenomics are becoming an increasingly important consideration for investors. Hyperliquid's buyback mechanism aligns token demand with the growth and activity of the platform, making HYPE a particularly interesting asset. We are pleased to make this exposure available to investors through a physically backed ETP listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki.”

About Virtune Hyperliquid ETP

Virtune Hyperliquid ETP is a physically-backed exchange-traded product designed to offer investors a secure and cost-effective way to gain exposure to Hyperliquid (HYPE). This is made possible through a transparent and physically-backed structure with institutional-grade security.

Key information about the Virtune Hyperliquid ETP:

Exposure to Hyperliquid (HYPE)

100% physically backed by Hyperliquid (HYPE)

0.95% annual management fee

First Day of Trading: 7th of July 2026

ISIN: SE0028425314

Nasdaq Stockholm

Trading currency: SEK

Ticker: VIRHYPE

Nasdaq Helsinki

Trading currency: EUR

Ticker: VIRHYPEE

Read more on the product page: https://www.virtune.com/product/hyperliquid

About Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid is a decentralized blockchain and trading platform designed for fast and efficient trading of digital assets. The platform features a fully on-chain order book, low latency and low transaction costs, enabling users to trade around the clock without relying on traditional intermediaries.

Since its launch, Hyperliquid has grown to become the leading decentralized platform for perpetual futures trading and is now one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols by trading volume and protocol revenue. A significant portion of the platform's revenue is allocated to the Assistance Fund, which purchases HYPE tokens on the open market, creating a direct link between platform activity and demand for the HYPE token.

Beyond trading, Hyperliquid is expanding into a broader blockchain ecosystem through HyperEVM, enabling developers to build decentralized applications and financial services on the network. Hyperliquid's long-term vision is to create a global, always-on financial infrastructure where digital and tokenized assets can be traded 24/7 in a fast, transparent and decentralized environment.

If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting with Virtune to discuss the opportunities our ETPs offer for your asset management services or to learn more about Virtune and our ETPs, please do not hesitate to contact us at hello@virtune.com. You can also read more about Virtune and our ETPs at www.virtune.com and register your email address on our website to subscribe to our newsletters, covering updates on upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.



For further inquiries, please contact:

Christopher Kock, CEO & Member of the Board of Directors

Mobile: +46 70 073 45 64

Email: christopher@virtune.com

About Virtune AB (Publ):

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges.



With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.