Generative AI in Retail Market Soars: From $1.11 Billion in 2025 to $5.85 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Retail Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative AI in retail market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to increase from $1.11 billion in 2025 to $1.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 39.8%. By 2030, the market size is expected to expand further to $5.85 billion, driven by a CAGR of 39.5%. This substantial growth is fueled by the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms and the integration of AI tools within the retail sector.

Key drivers include the demand for personalized shopping, advances in cloud computing, and big data analytics integration. Looking ahead, immersive retail experiences, real-time inventory optimization, and AI-powered solutions like chatbots and predictive analytics will define the market landscape. Major trends include personalized product recommendations, AI-enhanced inventory management, and dynamic pricing models.

As e-commerce continues expanding, generative AI stands to benefit from its ability to offer customized product recommendations and enhance customer engagement through dynamic content. According to the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce, U.S. e-commerce sales reached $1.11 trillion in 2023, with a notable increase in the first quarter of 2024. This trend is a crucial factor in the market's anticipated growth.

Leading companies in generative AI are innovating with advanced tools to optimize inventory, enhance personalization, and improve sales forecasting. Google, for example, launched new AI-powered tools in January 2024, revolutionizing online shopping with solutions like AI virtual agents and enhanced product search capabilities. Similarly, IBM and SAP's collaboration focuses on using AI to refine supply chain operations and boost retail efficiency.

Top companies in this sector include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Tencent Holdings Limited, AWS, IBM, Oracle, Nvidia, Adobe, SAS Institute Inc., C3.AI Inc., and DataRobot Inc. North America was the largest market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised to be the fastest-growing region soon. The market report spans Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, offering detailed insights that guide strategic decisions.

Tariffs have introduced both challenges and opportunities, impacting AI infrastructure costs and prompting companies to explore local sourcing and innovative AI solutions. Generative AI in retail encompasses technologies like variational autoencoders, GANs, and transformer networks employed across industries including fashion, electronics, and consumer goods.

This market encapsulates a variety of services and products, such as customer service chatbots, sentiment analysis, edge computing devices, IoT sensors, and servers. The sector represents the revenues from goods and services provided by market players, crucial for understanding its economic footprint in targeted geographies.

The "Generative AI In Retail Market Global Report 2026" delivers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to gauge the evolving market landscape. Highlighting the remarkable growth in generative AI applications within retail, the report provides an in-depth analysis of emerging trends, technological advancements, and future disruptions influencing this sector over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Obtain a comprehensive global perspective covering 16 geographies.

Understand the impact of geopolitical tensions, trade policies, inflation rates, and regulatory developments.

Develop regional and country strategies using detailed local data and analysis.

Identify lucrative growth segments for investment opportunities.

Utilize forecast data to outperform market competitors.

Acquire insights into customer behavior through end-user analysis.

Benchmark performance against leading competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate market potential with total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring.

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Description: The report addresses numerous pertinent questions about the generative AI retail market, identifying the fastest-growing regions, exploring market segmentation, and assessing macroeconomic and demographic influences. It meticulously covers market characteristics, size, growth patterns, and competitive dynamics.

Market Characteristics: Details the market's current landscape, highlights key products and innovations, and dissects product differentiation strategies.

Details the market's current landscape, highlights key products and innovations, and dissects product differentiation strategies. Supply Chain Analysis: Unveils the complete value chain, from raw material suppliers to retailers, providing a comprehensive competitive assessment.

Unveils the complete value chain, from raw material suppliers to retailers, providing a comprehensive competitive assessment. Trends and Strategies: Showcases emerging trends like digital transformation and AI innovations, recommending strategies for maintaining competitive advantages.

Showcases emerging trends like digital transformation and AI innovations, recommending strategies for maintaining competitive advantages. Regulatory Landscape: Outlines key regulatory frameworks, bodies, and government policies shaping the market, alongside investment flows and funding trends pivotal for growth.

Outlines key regulatory frameworks, bodies, and government policies shaping the market, alongside investment flows and funding trends pivotal for growth. Market Size and Forecasts: Examines the historical and projected growth trajectory of the market while considering pertinent global influences like technological advances and geopolitical events.

Examines the historical and projected growth trajectory of the market while considering pertinent global influences like technological advances and geopolitical events. Total Addressable Market (TAM): Calculates market potential relative to current market size, offering strategic insights for decision-making.

Calculates market potential relative to current market size, offering strategic insights for decision-making. Market Attractiveness Scoring: An objective framework evaluates growth potential, competition, strategic alignment, and risk, providing actionable insights for stakeholders.

An objective framework evaluates growth potential, competition, strategic alignment, and risk, providing actionable insights for stakeholders. Regional and Country Analysis: Provides a geographic breakdown, offering a detailed analysis of market size and growth trends across different regions, including recent expansions into Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Provides a geographic breakdown, offering a detailed analysis of market size and growth trends across different regions, including recent expansions into Taiwan and Southeast Asia. Competitive Landscape: Highlights market competition, company profiles, and significant financial deals driving industry changes.

Highlights market competition, company profiles, and significant financial deals driving industry changes. Company Scoring Matrix: Ranks market leaders using a multi-parameter evaluation that considers market share, innovation, and brand influence.

Report Scope Includes:

Technologies: Variational Autoencoders, Generative Adversarial Networks, Deep Reinforcement Learning, and more. Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise. Applications: Product Design, Demand Forecasting, Fraud Detection, and others. Industries: Fashion, Electronics, Home Decor, and more.

Companies Analyzed: Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Tencent Holdings Limited, Oracle Corporation, and others.

Countries & Regions: Analysis extends to countries including the USA, China, India, and regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Western Europe.

Data Insights: Comprehensive ratio analyses, expenditure assessments, and segmentation data allow for precise market evaluations. The report includes historical and forecast analytics up to 2026.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, and an interactive report with an accompanying Excel Dashboard. A bi-annual data update, customization options, and expert consultant support enhance the user experience.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 39.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative AI in Retail Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative AI in Retail Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative AI in Retail Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative AI in Retail Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Personalized Product Recommendations

4.2.2 Automated Marketing Content Creation

4.2.3 AI-Driven Inventory Management

4.2.4 Dynamic Pricing Models

4.2.5 Customer Behavior Analysis



5. Generative AI in Retail Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Fashion and Apparel Retailers

5.2 Consumer Electronics Retailers

5.3 Home Decor Retailers

5.4 Grocery Stores

5.5 Online Retail Platforms



6. Generative AI in Retail Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative AI in Retail Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative AI in Retail PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative AI in Retail Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative AI in Retail Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative AI in Retail Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative AI in Retail Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative AI in Retail Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Variational Autoencoders, Generative Adversarial Networks, Deep Reinforcement Learning, Recurrent Neural Networks, Transformer Networks, Other Technologies

9.2. Global Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud, on-Premise

9.3. Global Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Product Design and Development, Visual Merchandising, Demand Forecasting, Personalized Marketing, Fraud Detection, Inventory Management, Supply Chain and Logistics, Other Applications

9.4. Global Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Fashion and Apparel, Consumer Electronics, Home Decor, Beauty and Cosmetics, Grocery Shops, Online Platforms

9.5. Global Generative AI in Retail Market, Sub-Segmentation of Variational Autoencoders, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Product Recommendation Systems, Customer Behavior Analysis, Personalized Marketing Campaigns, Image Generation for Products, Inventory Management Solutions

9.6. Global Generative AI in Retail Market, Sub-Segmentation of Generative Adversarial Networks, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Synthetic Data Generation, Virtual Try-on Solutions, Image-to-Image Translation for Product Images, Style Transfer for Marketing Content, Fraud Detection in Transactions

9.7. Global Generative AI in Retail Market, Sub-Segmentation of Deep Reinforcement Learning, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Dynamic Pricing Models, Inventory Optimization, Personalized Customer Experience Systems, Supply Chain Management, Sales Forecasting

9.8. Global Generative AI in Retail Market, Sub-Segmentation of Recurrent Neural Networks, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Time Series Forecasting for Sales, Customer Engagement Prediction, Sentiment Analysis on Customer Feedback, Churn Prediction Models, Recommendation Systems for Repeat Purchases

9.9. Global Generative AI in Retail Market, Sub-Segmentation of Transformer Networks, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Natural Language Processing for Customer Interactions, Chatbots and Virtual Assistants, Automated Content Generation for Marketing, Customer Sentiment Analysis, Demand Forecasting

9.10. Global Generative AI in Retail Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Technologies, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Self-Supervised Learning Techniques, Diffusion Models for Image Generation, Flow-Based Models for Data Generation, Federated Learning for Privacy-Preserving Data Analysis, Hybrid Models Combining Multiple Approaches



10. Generative AI in Retail Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative AI in Retail Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative AI in Retail Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative AI in Retail Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative AI in Retail Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative AI in Retail Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Retail Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Retail Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative AI in Retail Market

13.1. China Generative AI in Retail Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative AI in Retail Market

14.1. India Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative AI in Retail Market

15.1. Japan Generative AI in Retail Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative AI in Retail Market

16.1. Australia Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative AI in Retail Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative AI in Retail Market

18.1. South Korea Generative AI in Retail Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative AI in Retail Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative AI in Retail Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative AI in Retail Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative AI in Retail Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative AI in Retail Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative AI in Retail Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative AI in Retail Market

22.1. UK Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative AI in Retail Market

23.1. Germany Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative AI in Retail Market

24.1. France Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative AI in Retail Market

25.1. Italy Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative AI in Retail Market

26.1. Spain Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Retail Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Retail Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative AI in Retail Market

28.1. Russia Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative AI in Retail Market

29.1. North America Generative AI in Retail Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative AI in Retail Market

30.1. USA Generative AI in Retail Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative AI in Retail Market

31.1. Canada Generative AI in Retail Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative AI in Retail Market

32.1. South America Generative AI in Retail Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative AI in Retail Market

33.1. Brazil Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative AI in Retail Market

34.1. Middle East Generative AI in Retail Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative AI in Retail Market

35.1. Africa Generative AI in Retail Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative AI in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative AI in Retail Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative AI in Retail Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative AI in Retail Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative AI in Retail Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative AI in Retail Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Tencent Holdings Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. International Business Machines (IBM) Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative AI in Retail Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Oracle Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Adobe Inc., SAS Institute Inc., C3.AI Inc., DataRobot Inc., ClarifAI Inc., H2O.AI Inc., Shopify Inc., Walmart Global Tech, Target Corporation (AI & Data Science), Stitch Fix Inc., Ocado Group plc, Zalando SE, Bloomreach Inc.



39. Global Generative AI in Retail Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative AI in Retail Market



41. Generative AI in Retail Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative AI in Retail Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative AI in Retail Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative AI in Retail Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Retail market report include:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Tencent Holdings Limited

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

International Business Machines (IBM)

Oracle Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Adobe Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

C3.AI Inc.

DataRobot Inc.

ClarifAI Inc.

H2O.AI Inc.

Shopify Inc.

Walmart Global Tech

Target Corporation (AI & Data Science)

Stitch Fix Inc.

Ocado Group plc

Zalando SE

Bloomreach Inc.

Dynamic Yield Ltd.

Coveo Solutions Inc.

Stability AI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1dina

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