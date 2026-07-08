NIOB Adds to Critical Minerals Portfolio

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: KS82.F) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (“NIOB” or the “Company”) continues to pursue its district-scale strategy of building an extensive portfolio of properties that are highly prospective for niobium and rare earth elements. It has acquired the Kanawata Property through staking, which covers an interpreted ijolite–carbonatite alkaline intrusion — the same class of intrusion that hosts significant niobium (Nb) and rare-earth-element (REE) deposits.

“Our long-term goal is to become a leading supplier of critical metals,” said NIOB’s Chief Executive Officer, Murray Nye. “So we are developing a pipeline of targets that meet our geological criteria. Kanawata is a good fit: it is in the right area and shows indications of geology similar to that of Québec’s Oka and Niobec mines, two of the most significant niobium and rare earth deposits in the world.”

Highlights

Kanawata Property acquired: NIOB has acquired the Kanawata Property through staking. Located approximately 50 kilometres south of Wemotaci in the Mauricie region of Québec’s Grenville Province, Kanawata covers an interpreted ijolite–carbonatite alkaline intrusion.

A globally important deposit type: Ijolite–carbonatite alkaline complexes host the Oka niobium and Saint-Honoré (Niobec) niobium and rare earth mining complexes, both in Québec (see cautionary note below).

District-scale strategy: The acquisition extends NIOB’s Québec critical-minerals footprint, as part of its focus on alkaline systems prospective for niobium and rare earths.

Next steps: Following an initial one-day reconnaissance field program, a first-pass exploration program — geological mapping, prospecting and sampling — is planned to confirm and characterize the interpreted intrusion; additional work remains to be done.

The Kanawata Property

The Company has staked the Kanawata Property and holds a 100% interest. The Property is located approximately 50 kilometres south of Wemotaci, in the Mauricie region of Québec’s Grenville Province.

As the Property was acquired by staking (claims registered directly with the Government of Québec) rather than purchased or optioned, there is no third-party vendor, and no purchase price, share issuance or royalty is associated with the acquisition.

Figure 1. Location of the Kanawata Property, Grenville Province, Mauricie region, Québec.



Please click to view image

The Property was acquired to test an interpreted ijolite–carbonatite alkaline intrusion. A portion of this intrusion has been mapped as ijolite by the Government of Québec through its regional geological mapping.

Ijolite is a nepheline-rich alkaline plutonic rock and a characteristic component of ijolite–carbonatite ring complexes. Globally, this class of alkaline–carbonatite complex hosts some of the world’s most significant niobium and rare-earth deposits, including Québec’s Oka niobium complex and the Niobec niobium–rare-earth complex in Saint-Honoré.

An initial one-day reconnaissance field program has been completed on the Property (Figure 2), and additional work remains to be done. The Company plans to advance Kanawata with a first-pass exploration program — including geological mapping, prospecting and rock sampling, and, as warranted, geophysics — to confirm and characterize the interpreted alkaline intrusion.

Figure 2. Syenite (pink granitic unit) in sharp contact with dark grey ijolite unit, Grenville Province, Mauricie region, Québec. Photograph courtesy of David Fafard, consulting geologist.

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Cautionary note on analogues

Oka and Niobec are referenced only as examples of the deposit type associated with ijolite–carbonatite complexes. These deposits are not located on the Kanawata Property, and mineralization hosted by them is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization, if any, on the Kanawata Property. Kanawata is an early-stage exploration target; no mineral resource has been identified on it, exploration is at a very preliminary stage, and there is no assurance that exploration will establish the presence of economic mineralization.

The characterization of the Kanawata Property as an ijolite–carbonatite alkaline intrusion is an interpretation based on Québec government geological mapping, which maps a portion of the intrusion as ijolite; the Qualified Person has reviewed that public-domain data, but it has not been verified by drilling or sampling on the Property and is relied upon only as an early-stage indicator of prospectivity.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia’s Omineca Mining Division and a district-scale land package covering 29,936 hectares in Quebec’s Grenville Province. The Quebec properties host rare earth element, niobium, and nickel-copper occurrences, expanding the Company’s footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

info@northamericanniobium.com

+1 (647) 984-4204

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “plans”, “will”, “would”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the Company’s title to and interest in the Kanawata Property; (ii) the prospectivity of the Kanawata Property and the presence or nature of an ijolite–carbonatite alkaline intrusion and any associated niobium or rare earth element mineralization; (iii) the Company’s planned exploration program on the Kanawata Property, including geological mapping, sampling and geophysics, and the timing and results thereof; (iv) the Company’s district-scale strategy and prioritization across its Québec portfolio; and (v) expectations regarding niobium and rare earth element markets and demand.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed or implied, including: the uncertainty of mineral exploration and of interpretations of geological, geophysical and geochemical data; the timing and results of planned exploration and of any required regulatory or exchange acceptances; the availability of equipment, personnel and financing; commodity prices, including rare earth and niobium prices; relationships with local communities and stakeholders; and general economic, market and business conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance they will prove correct. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.