Climate Impact X Approved as Custodian for Abaxx Carbon Futures

SINGAPORE and LONDON, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate Impact X (CIX), a global environmental markets exchange, and Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX:ABXX) (OTCQX:ABXXF), today announced CIX has been approved as an eligible custodian for Abaxx Exchange ’s carbon futures contracts. Participants taking delivery under these contracts can now hold their credits with CIX, giving them an additional route to manage post-trade activity.

Environmental markets remain fragmented, with carbon credits held across multiple registries. This can create operational complexity and added cost for companies moving assets between markets.

With CIX as an approved custodian, clients can leverage its omnibus custodial service and multi-registry connectivity to hold, transfer and retire credits delivered under Abaxx carbon futures, alongside credits from their own spot market activity. This provides greater flexibility, enhances trading efficiency, and reduces the need to maintain multiple service provider accounts or relationships.

The arrangement was first utilised on 1 July 2026 to facilitate the transfer and delivery of 120 lots under Abaxx’s CORSIA Phase One futures contract. Each lot represents 100 CORSIA Eligible Emissions Units (EEUs), equivalent to 100 tCO2e of verified emissions reductions or removals.

Ellery Sutanto, Chief Commercial Officer, CIX, said, “We're seeing a broader evolution in environmental markets towards the same connected infrastructure found in established financial markets, and this partnership with Abaxx is an important step in that direction. As these markets mature, a common infrastructure linking carbon futures and spot markets is key to unlocking deeper liquidity and more efficient price discovery. Giving participants a shared venue and greater choice in how they hold and manage credits will help channel capital more efficiently toward high-integrity climate solutions.”

Joe Raia, Chief Commercial Officer, Abaxx Exchange, said: “Market participants need clearer ways to price carbon exposure before they trade, and more efficient ways to manage credits after they do. Abaxx carbon futures are designed to provide a transparent, exchange-traded price signal, and CIX’s approval as an eligible custodian expands the post-trade choices available to participants taking delivery under those contracts.”

This arrangement covers Abaxx’s Jurisdictional REDD+ and CORSIA Phase One futures contracts*, and forms part of CIX's ongoing efforts to build the market infrastructure needed to scale participation. CIX is connected to 12 registries and counting, including the complete network of programmes fully approved by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) for the first compliance phase under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

*Note to Editors:

CIX is an Eligible Custodian under two Abaxx Carbon Futures Contracts: Abaxx Jurisdictional Baseline Related REDD+ 21-25 Carbon Mitigation Outcome Unit Futures Contract (“JREDD Contract”); and Abaxx CORSIA Phase One Labelled Carbon Futures Contract (“CORSIA Phase One Contract”).

Media Enquiries:

Abaxx – Tara Hayes, tara@abaxx.tech

Climate Impact X – Daphne Chuah, daphne.chuah@climateimpactx.com

About Abaxx

Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX: ABXX | OTCQX: ABXXF) is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transformation and the transition to an AI-augmented economy.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot and Adaptive Infrastructure, and founder and creator of Abaxx Labs and the SmarterMarkets™ podcast.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared, physically-deliverable futures contracts in LNG, carbon, battery materials, and precious metals, meeting the commercial needs of today's commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

About Climate Impact X

Climate Impact X (CIX) is a global environmental markets exchange headquartered in Singapore, with offices in London. It operates markets for carbon credits, renewable energy certificates (RECs) and a growing suite of related products, providing the infrastructure to scale participation in carbon and environmental attribute markets. CIX connects project developers, corporates, financial institutions, traders and intermediaries, and supports participants across the full transaction lifecycle – from portfolio curation and project sourcing, through trade execution (OTC, on-platform, via structured transaction events such as auctions, RFPs and tenders), to best-in-class physical settlement and custody, retirement and portfolio management – all underpinned by robust price benchmarks and data products.

Established in 2021, CIX is backed by DBS Bank, GenZero (a Temasek-founded decarbonisation investment platform), Mizuho Financial Group, Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) and Standard Chartered. Its mission is to build connected, transparent and liquid environmental markets that accelerate efficient capital flow into high-impact climate solutions.

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “target”, “purpose”, “goal”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “potential”, “likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, Abaxx’s objectives, future plans, benefits of CIX acting as an eligible custodian for Abaxx Exchange’s carbon futures, carbon futures providing transparent, exchange-traded price signals and Abaxx’s role in the development of energy and commodities market infrastructure. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors impacting forward-looking information include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; Abaxx’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx’s products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx’s securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: the failure of energy, commodity markets and collateral use cases to develop according to the expectations of Abaxx; operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third- party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; dependence of technical infrastructure; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx’s normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.