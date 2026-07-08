Teads Expands Premium CTV Access Through Strategic Partnership with TiVo Ads

NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads (NASDAQ: TEAD), the omnichannel outcomes platform, today announced a strategic partnership with TiVo Ads, a part of leading entertainment technology company Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), to integrate its inventory into the Teads ecosystem across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. This collaboration expands Teads’ premium Connected TV (CTV) footprint, allowing advertisers to seamlessly buy and activate TiVo Ads alongside other omnichannel placements within a single, unified, AI-powered workflow.

The announcement comes as marketers increasingly prioritize measurable attention environments in CTV, and HomeScreen advertising continues to gain momentum. Recent TiVo Ads research with the Chief Marketer Network found that 67% of buyers expect investment in HomeScreen formats to increase over the next 12 months.

Through the partnership, TiVo Ads’ high-impact HomeScreen masthead placements will be available in Teads Ad Manager (TAM), further expanding Teads’ access to HomeScreen inventory across leading CTV environments. Advertisers will be able to activate TiVo Ads alongside other CTV placements as part of omnichannel campaigns through a unified AI-powered workflow within TAM.

As both a Pay TV and Smart TV platform, TiVo brings significant unduplicated reach across the US and UK, spanning 5.3 million households globally. Built on TiVo’s long-standing legacy of entertainment innovation, the TiVo Home Screen experience is designed around content discovery and viewer engagement. This gives advertisers access to high-impact native placements that can expand to 90% of the TV screen, alongside immersive full-screen video formats and shoppable QR capabilities designed to drive both brand awareness and consumer interaction.

“HomeScreen is where attention lives before a single piece of content plays,” said Simon Klein, Global SVP Commercial Strategy CTV at Teads. “Partnering with TiVo to bring that inventory to market through Teads Ad Manager is a meaningful step in how we’re making activation more seamless on one of the most impactful surfaces in advertising.”

“TiVo Ads is focused on creating premium TV experiences that deliver value for both viewers and advertisers,” said Craig Chinn, SVP, Global Advertising Sales at TiVo Ads. “Teads’ strong reputation in CTV innovation and omnichannel activation made them a natural partner to help bring our inventory to market in a way that gives advertisers more flexibility, reach, and performance across screens.”

Advertisers will gain access to Teads’ broader suite of CTV capabilities across TiVo Ads inventory, including:

CTV Performance, Teads’ outcome-driven solution that connects CTV exposure with qualified visits, engagement, and conversions

Attention measurement on CTV, giving advertisers greater visibility into campaign engagement and media quality

Household graph-powered targeting and measurement, helping connect big-screen exposure with cross-device signals and outcomes

Omnichannel activation, allowing brands to manage CTV campaigns alongside digital channels within a unified platform

The integration further expands Teads’ CTV ecosystem, building on recent innovations including CTV Performance and attention measurement , alongside thousands of HomeScreen campaigns delivered globally across leading OEM and TV operating system partners.

TiVo Ads inventory is now available in Teads Ad Manager for self-serve and managed service activation. Advertisers can start their HomeScreen campaigns today.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. You can generally identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “foresee,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the risk that our strategic partnership with TiVo Ads may not yield the anticipated benefits, measurable outcomes, or scale as expected; technical challenges related to integrating TiVo Ads inventory into Teads Ad Manager; the risk that advertisers may not adopt CTV HomeScreen formats across the US, Canada, and UK markets at the rates we anticipate; the highly competitive nature of the digital, CTV, and streaming advertising markets; and the other important risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on our website at https://investors.teads.com/ and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Teads

Teads Holding Co. (“Teads”) (Nasdaq: TEAD) is a leading omnichannel advertising platform focused on driving outcomes for brand and performance advertisers across screens. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for full funnel objectives, Teads drives value by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York, with a global team of around 1,700 people in 30+ countries.

For more information, visit www.teads.com .