AdvanceIQ.ai Signs UK Lender Cashera UK, Marking First International Expansion

NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvanceIQ.ai (AIQ), the AI-powered risk and portfolio intelligence platform for the small-business finance market, today announced that Cashera UK has become its first international client — the company's entry into the UK and a first step into non-U.S. markets.

Cashera UK, part of the U.S.-founded Cashera Group, has launched in the United Kingdom with a technology-led model built to price and fund small-business facilities faster than traditional lenders. Under the agreement, Cashera UK has adopted the full AIQ Terminal, localized for the UK market and integrated through LendSaaS — an origination and servicing platform for merchant cash advance (MCA) and revenue-based financing (RBF) lenders, powered by AIQ's risk and portfolio intelligence.

AIQ combines three products into a single terminal: PortIQ portfolio analytics, SMB RiskIQ (SRI) risk scoring, and ARIA AI insights. Together they help lenders monitor portfolio performance in real time, price risk with greater accuracy, and make faster, better-informed funding decisions. The platform reflects years of U.S. MCA and RBF experience — the data, underwriting discipline, and expertise of a market whose risk and portfolio challenges closely mirror the UK's.

"Cashera UK is building exactly the kind of data-driven lending operation AIQ was designed to support," said Tomo Matsuo, Founder and CEO of AdvanceIQ.ai. "I helped bring MCA to Japan earlier in my career, so I've seen firsthand that the core problem — pricing risk accurately and understanding how a portfolio is really performing — doesn't change when you cross a border. Cashera proved its model in the U.S., and we're giving their UK team the same intelligence layer to scale it with discipline."

"We wanted the same rigor behind our risk and portfolio decisions that the group is known for in the U.S.," said Stephen Yearwood, Head of Business Development, Cashera UK. "AdvanceIQ.ai gives us institutional-grade intelligence from day one, so we can grow in a new market with confidence."

The Cashera UK agreement extends AIQ's footprint beyond the U.S. for the first time. The economics and risk dynamics of SME alternative finance are broadly consistent across markets, positioning AIQ to serve funders and originators internationally without rebuilding its core technology.

About AdvanceIQ.ai

AdvanceIQ.ai is an AI-powered risk and portfolio intelligence platform built for SMB lending and private credit. The AIQ Terminal brings together PortIQ, SMB RiskIQ (SRI), and ARIA (AdvanceIQ.ai Risk Intelligence Agent) — combining deep industry expertise with advanced analytics to deliver portfolio intelligence, risk scoring, and AI-driven insights that help originators and investors make faster, smarter, and more profitable decisions. Learn more at advanceiq.ai .

About Cashera UK

Cashera UK is part of the Cashera Group, a US-founded fintech lender with over $1 billion in originations to date. The group specialises in delivering fast, flexible business finance that empowers small and medium-sized enterprises to grow, create jobs, and serve their customers. With a technology-led model and a dedicated UK team, Cashera UK offers a streamlined alternative to traditional bank lending, helping brokers and their clients access the capital they need with confidence. Learn more at cashera.co.uk .

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