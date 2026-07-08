Minitab® Acquires DataLabs, Inc. (fka Eretec, Inc.) to Expand Data Analytics and Operational Excellence Capabilities in South Korea

STATE COLLEGE, PA. AND SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, a global leader in data collection, predictive analytics, and process improvement solutions, announced today its acquisition of DataLabs, Inc. (formerly known as Eretec, Inc.), a long-standing partner in South Korea known for expertise in quality analytics, technical training, consulting, and implementation.

This acquisition advances a partnership that has served leading Korean companies for over 25 years. At this time, DataLabs will retain its name, and its entire team of expert technologists will join Minitab as full-time employees. The integration of the two companies combines DataLabs’ local expertise and customer relationships with Minitab’s global innovation, R&D, enablement, deployment, and training resources.

"South Korea stands at the forefront of global manufacturing, and Korean companies are uniquely positioned to accelerate growth through advanced analytics and operational excellence,” said Jeffrey T. Slovin, Chief Executive Officer of Minitab. "Together with DataLabs’ market expertise and customer trust, Minitab’s cutting-edge data analytics platform will empower Korean enterprises to lead their industries, unlock new value, and shape the future with data-driven decisions."

For decades, DataLabs has supported organizations across South Korea in applying Minitab solutions for quality improvement, statistical analysis, training, consulting, and, more recently, machine learning and AI-driven analytics. This acquisition demonstrates a shared commitment to providing customers with the software, services, and expertise needed to improve processes and accelerate business outcomes.

“DataLabs has been a standout Minitab partner for years, widely recognized for its local leadership in data analytics and technical support skills,” continued Slovin. “With this new phase in our relationship, the DataLabs team will continue to work closely with Minitab to provide top-tier training and consulting services to the Korean manufacturing industry.”

This transaction strengthens a long-standing relationship and does not alter DataLabs’ commitment to its customers. South Korean organizations will continue to work with the same experienced DataLabs team while gaining enhanced access to Minitab’s broader portfolio, product roadmap, technical resources, and global support.

“After many years of successful partnership with Minitab, we are proud to officially become part of the Minitab organization,” said Jie-Hyun Kim, Vice President of DataLabs “Our team has always been focused on helping customers use data to improve quality, solve problems, and make better decisions. Being a part of Minitab gives us new opportunities to serve our customers, expand our capabilities, and support the next generation of analytics-driven improvement in Korea.”

Learn more at Minitab and DataLabs.

About Minitab, LLC

Minitab is a global leader in data analytics solutions, with over 50 years of experience helping organizations harness the power of their data to deliver high-quality products and services. By combining statistical process analysis, predictive modeling, real-time monitoring, and continuous improvement solutions with embedded AI capabilities, Minitab enables organizations to integrate data, uncover insights, accelerate decision-making, and achieve measurable outcomes.

Minitab solutions include Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Solution Center™, Real-Time SPC™, Minitab Connect®, Prolink™, Effex™, and Simul8™, supported by expert services to leverage advanced analytics and achieve process excellence. The world’s leading companies and institutions rely on Minitab to solve critical challenges and create sustained performance improvements. Minitab serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.minitab.com.