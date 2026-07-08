StorONE Now Enables Existing Third Party All-Flash Arrays to Deliver Up to 9x More Effective Storage Without Purchasing Additional Flash

New York, NY, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorONE, the leader in Real-Time Tiering architecture, today announced StorONE Version 4.0, introducing the first architecture that enables existing third-party All-Flash Arrays to immediately serve as the high-performance flash tier of StorONE Real-Time Tiering (RTT).

Flash now costs approximately 15x more than HDD and new flash hardware often requires 9–15-month acquisition lead times. Flash supply chains are expected to remain under increasing pressure as demand for high-performance infrastructure continues to grow. As organizations face longer delivery timelines and increasing costs, many are evaluating how to maximize the value of infrastructure assets they already own.

Many organizations already own valuable flash assets, including active All-Flash Arrays with available capacity, systems approaching retirement, spare SSDs, unused NVMe resources, and flash capacity sitting idle in data center environments. Previous versions of StorONE enabled organizations to leverage spare flash resources and retired systems as part of StorONE Real-Time Tiering. With Version 4.0, organizations can now allocate available capacity from active production All-Flash Arrays to serve as the high-performance flash tier of StorONE Real-Time Tiering, unlocking significantly more value from existing flash investments.

With the latest version of StorONE, existing All-Flash Array systems can now serve as the high-performance flash tier by allocating a portion of their flash capacity to StorONE Real-Time Tiering volumes, while StorONE-managed HDD capacity serves as the lower-cost capacity tier. Both operate together as part of StorONE’s ONE Volume Architecture.

Applications continue to see a single volume while StorONE automatically balances active and inactive blocks across storage tiers in real time at block-level granularity. The result is up to 9× more value from existing all-flash storage capacity while continuing to deliver enterprise-grade storage services including replication, encryption, over 100,000 immutable snapshots per volume, and advanced data protection.

Unlike traditional storage tiering solutions designed primarily for archive environments and cold-data movement, StorONE Real-Time Tiering was specifically designed for active storage environments and continuous real-time optimization. These capabilities are available as part of StorONE Version 4.0, which also includes additional enterprise storage services.

StorONE will be holding a webinar on July 21st at 1:00 PM Eastern time to discuss Version 4.0 and how to unlock up to 9x more effective storage on existing flash arrays. Please register here.

“I’ve had the privilege of helping drive one major shift in enterprise storage before. At Storwize, we challenged the belief that primary storage couldn’t deliver meaningful capacity reduction, and the industry eventually embraced that change,” said Gal Naor, founder and CEO of StorONE. “Today, we’re at a similar inflection point, challenging another long-held assumption, that the answer to growing storage demand is buying more flash. It isn’t. As flash becomes more constrained and more expensive, organizations need to get dramatically more value from the flash they already own.

As Gartner® notes:

“TCO measures cost; ROA measures value.”

“The shift from a TCO-centric to an ROA-optimized mindset is not merely an incremental improvement, but rather a structural rearchitecture of how infrastructure capital assets flow through IT and their impact on business priorities such as AI investments.”

Source: Gartner, Capex and TCO Models Are Crippling AI Innovation — And What CIOs and Heads of I&O Should Do About It, Jeff Vogel, 10 February 2026.

Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About StorONE

StorONE is the leader in Real-Time Tiering (RTT), enabling organizations to achieve up to 9× more value from flash storage while addressing growing flash supply chain constraints without compromising enterprise storage services, protection, flexibility, or performance.

StorONE’s ONE Volume Architecture supports all storage protocols and is validated by leading technology manufacturers, enabling organizations to choose any server, any media, and any cloud environment while reducing dependency on flash supply chain constraints.

Built to last, StorONE transforms storage in the same way virtualization transformed servers and SDN transformed networking. For more information, visit www.storone.com or follow us on LinkedIn.