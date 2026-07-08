Polomar Health Services Strengthens Board Leadership to Support Standalone Growth Strategy

PALM HARBOR, Fla., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polomar Health Services, Inc. (OTCQB: PMHS) (“Polomar” or the “Company”), a healthcare services company operating a specialty compounding pharmacy and prescription-fulfillment platform, today announced changes to its Board of Directors as the Company advances its growth strategy.

Effective July 1, 2026, George Hornig has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. George Caruolo has joined the Board and will serve as Lead Independent Director. Additionally, Gabrielle Toledano and Alexandra Peterson have joined the Board, while Gabriel Del Virginia will continue to serve as a member.

The strengthened Board leadership brings additional experience in public-company governance, capital markets, operating strategy, healthcare, and regulatory matters. Polomar is also reviewing its commercial priorities, product mix, and operating roadmap, and expects to provide a broader business update following the completion of that review.

“I look forward to working with the new members of our expanded Board in implementing our strategic initiatives and vision for continued growth, focusing on products that promote overall health, wellness and longevity,” said Terrence M. Tierney, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Polomar.

“Polomar is entering an important new chapter, and I am pleased to join the Company as Executive Chairman,” said George Hornig. “The Board will work closely with management to build on Polomar’s existing healthcare services platform, refine its commercial priorities, and pursue the opportunities that offer the greatest potential for long-term value creation. Our focus will be on disciplined execution, strong governance, and positioning the Company for sustainable growth.”



Board Leadership

George Hornig, Executive Chairman, has extensive experience serving on the boards of public and private companies. He is Managing Partner and Co-Founder of The Seed Lab and previously served as Chairman of Xometry, Co-Chairman and Audit Chair of Healthwell Acquisition Corp., and a director of Syntax Advisors. His earlier career included senior leadership roles at PineBridge Investments, Credit Suisse Asset Management, and Deutsche Bank Americas. He holds A.B., J.D., and M.B.A. degrees from Harvard University.

George Caruolo, Lead Independent Director, is an attorney and advisor with extensive experience in governance, public service, and government affairs. He previously served in the Rhode Island House of Representatives, including as Majority Leader. He has served on numerous boards, commissions, and audit committees, including the Board of Directors of Lifespan, Inc. and the Rhode Island Board of Regents for Elementary and Secondary Education, where he served as Chair.

Gabriel Del Virginia has more than 30 years of experience advising public and private companies on corporate matters, mergers and acquisitions, financing, litigation, and financial restructuring. He has served as a director of Polomar and has held leadership roles on the Company’s Board committees.

Gabrielle Toledano has joined the Board, bringing more than 30 years of experience as an operating executive, advisor, and board director across technology, gaming, and digital transformation. She currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Keystone Strategy and previously held senior leadership roles at Tesla, Electronic Arts, and Siebel Systems. She currently serves on the boards of IonQ and Fountain.

Alexandra Peterson has joined the Board, bringing nearly 20 years of experience across investment, operations, advisory, analytics, and reporting. She is a partner at Kittyhawk, an investment firm focused on seed-stage through late-stage pre-IPO companies, and previously co-founded an ESG advisory, analytics, and reporting firm serving alternative fund managers, family offices, and Fortune 100 companies. She also serves on several advisory boards.

About Polomar Health Services, Inc.

Polomar Health Services, Inc. operates Polomar Specialty Pharmacy, LLC, a Florida-licensed retail compounding pharmacy located in Palm Harbor, Florida. Polomar Specialty Pharmacy holds sterile and non-sterile compounding permits and provides prescription-fulfillment services for compounded medications. The Company is focused on expanding its healthcare services platform and supporting third-party telehealth providers through prescription-fulfillment capabilities. For more information, visit www.polomarhs.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Polomar Health Services’ standalone strategy, business priorities, operations, product mix, commercial opportunities, governance framework, prescription-fulfillment capabilities, and future growth plans. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Kelly Ferraro

River North Communications

kelly@rivernorthagency.com

+1-646-275-7040