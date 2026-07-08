hyperexponential Introduces hyperoperator, the Unified Agent for Underwriting Work

London, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- hyperexponential (hx) today introduced hyperoperator, the agent that advances broker submissions from intake to decision-ready file inside a carrier’s own pricing, appetite, and authority controls. With this release, hx becomes the first agentic underwriting workbench for commercial P&C insurance, capable of taking a broker email to a fully priced and quoted risk.

Traditional underwriting workbenches are tools underwriters use to organize work. An agentic underwriting workbench does the routine and preparatory work itself, then brings in underwriters for the high-value judgment calls.

hyperoperator meets underwriters where they are: in the hx app, email, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and on mobile devices. Getting started can be as simple as forwarding an email. From there, hyperoperator extracts and structures data, identifies the next allowed action, applies the relevant underwriting logic, and prepares a decision-ready file for review, whether that is underwriter review or automated progression within insurer-defined controls.

Across commercial P&C, underwriters are being asked to respond faster, select better risks, and protect profitability as market conditions soften. Most carriers have experimented with AI. Few have moved it into live underwriting. The constraint has never been AI capability. It has been underwriting context: pricing logic, appetite rules, authority controls, portfolio signals, and organizational memory scattered across documents, emails, and disconnected tools. That is why most AI projects stop at intake or triage, leaving the underwriting decision itself untouched. hyperoperator goes deeper, operating inside carriers’ respective strategies, models, governance controls, and decision rules to execute underwriting work, not merely assist with it.

In his keynote at hx Live London, Amrit Santhirasenan, CEO and Co-Founder of hyperexponential, showed how hyperoperator coordinates specialist agents across the hx platform to turn a carrier’s complete context into finished underwriting decisions. During a live demonstration, hyperoperator took a broker submission to a triaged and priced cyber risk in under three minutes, with no manual data entry.

“For years, underwriting software has helped teams manage the work around the decision,” said Santhirasenan. “The opportunity now is to bring agents into the decision workflow itself, with the pricing logic, portfolio context, and authority controls that serious underwriting requires. hyperoperator gives underwriters leverage without taking judgment out of their hands.”

Top global carriers trust hx for underwriting decisions across more than $75 billion in annual commercial P&C premium, up 66% from $45 billion in the past year alone. That scale reflects eight years of production experience in some of the world’s most demanding underwriting environments. hyperoperator builds on hx’s specialist AI agents for submission ingestion, model development and testing, and risk assessment. Already in use across hx’s customer base, those agents have shown that AI can take on specific parts of underwriting and actuarial work inside governed production environments. hyperoperator now coordinates those capabilities across the full underwriting journey.

The result: every risk gets the right level of review, brokers get faster decisions, and underwriters spend more time on judgment than administration.

Carriers can configure agent-led underwriting across four modes:

Straight-through execution: Agents advance work where rules, confidence thresholds, and authority limits allow.

Agents advance work where rules, confidence thresholds, and authority limits allow. Human-in-the-loop review: Submissions pause for underwriter judgment, referral, or approval when needed, with the relevant context already assembled.

Submissions pause for underwriter judgment, referral, or approval when needed, with the relevant context already assembled. Ad hoc underwriting analysis: Underwriters can ask pricing, appetite, or portfolio questions in the flow of work.

Underwriters can ask pricing, appetite, or portfolio questions in the flow of work. Always-on monitoring: Agents watch book-level signals, including exposure concentration, adequacy drift, and anomalies, and surface what needs attention.

“Most carriers believe they are further along the AI maturity curve than they actually are,” said Karlyn Carnahan, Head of Insurance North America at Celent. “The next phase of AI in insurance will not be defined by isolated pilots. It will be defined by how safely and effectively carriers bring AI into the workflows where underwriting decisions are prepared, reviewed, and improved over time.”

The hx platform includes governed workflows, underwriting rules and rating calculation engines, underwriter review-and-approval tools, and portfolio intelligence that brings book-level context into live decisions. Because hyperoperator works through that platform, the agents it coordinates can act on the full underwriting context that good decisions depend on, while remaining governed by the rules, controls, and approval paths insurers define.

“Most AI in underwriting stops at the first 20% of the workflow: reading submissions, routing tasks, and helping teams move faster,” said Marcus Ryu, General Partner at Battery Ventures and Co-Founder of Guidewire. “The hard part is the other 80%: connecting AI to the pricing logic, workflow controls, portfolio context, and trust infrastructure that underwriting decisions depend on. hyperoperator is compelling because hx has spent years building that foundation in production.”

hyperoperator will enter controlled customer rollout later this year. For more information, visit hyperexponential.com.

About hyperexponential

hyperexponential (hx) is the agentic platform for commercial P&C insurance underwriting. The platform amplifies underwriting judgment across submission triage, risk assessment, pricing, and portfolio steering, helping carriers write more business at a better loss ratio. hx is trusted by leading global insurers for underwriting decisions across more than $75 billion in annual commercial P&C premium. Customers include Aviva, Allianz, Sompo, Beazley, Markel, HDI, Cincinnati, Convex, and Bowhead. Learn more at hyperexponential.com.