Federal Ruling Changes Economics of Nonlethal Law Enforcement

AUSTIN, Texas, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage : American law enforcement is in the middle of a legal and cultural reckoning over use of force. Courts are demanding more from officers before they reach for traditional weapons, and the Supreme Court’s unanimous 2025 ruling in Barnes v. Felix has made that demand structurally unavoidable: Every use-of-force decision must now be evaluated against the full context of the encounter, not just the moment it occurred. That legal shift is creating real procurement demand for tools that give officers options earlier in an encounter, before the situation reaches the force threshold that generates liability. Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (profile) builds exactly those tools, and last week the company received a ruling from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF”) that may be the single most consequential development in its commercial history: ATF Ruling 2026-2 formally classified the BolaWrap(R) 150 as an instrument of restraint — not a firearm, not a weapon — under both the Gun Control Act and the National Firearms Act. The ruling strengthens Wrap Technologies’ position among other tech leaders operating in the global public-safety space, including Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON).

The legal pressure on law enforcement agencies to demonstrate proportionate, context-aware force decisions has been building for years. It reached when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its 9–0 decision in Barnes v. Felix.

ATF Ruling 2026-2 formally declared that the BolaWrap 150 is not a “firearm” under the Gun Control Act and not an “any other weapon” under the National Firearms Act.

The ATF ruling does more than simplify procurement. It establishes a legal definition of what the BolaWrap 150 is and, more importantly, what it is not.

The market impact of ATF Ruling 2026-2 extends well beyond the agencies already evaluating the BolaWrap 150.

There is a meaningful difference between a product that agencies can choose to purchase and a product whose foundational category has been defined by federal regulatory action.



Click here to view the custom infographic of the Wrap Technologies editorial.

The Law Is Forcing a Force Continuum Rethink

The legal pressure on law enforcement agencies to demonstrate proportionate, context-aware force decisions has been building for years. It reached a new threshold in May 2025, when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its 9–0 decision in Barnes v. Felix. The ruling eliminated the “moment-of-threat” doctrine used by several federal circuits. Following the ruling, courts can no longer assess the reasonableness of an officer’s use of force by looking only at the instant force was applied. Every preceding decision in the encounter is now a consideration.

The standard the court reaffirmed is drawn from a much earlier case: Graham v. Connor, argued in 1989. The case concluded that force must be objectively reasonable under the totality of the circumstances known to the officer. As the FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin noted in its analysis of Barnes, “the totality of the circumstances inquiry into a use of force has no time limit.” That single sentence carries significant operational weight. It means that if an officer had a less-intrusive option available and bypassed it, that decision can now be examined in court.

The practical consequence is already reshaping how agencies think about procurement. Departments are not just looking for tools that work; they are looking for tools that demonstrate a documented effort to de-escalate before force. The Police Chief Magazine analysis of Barnes described the ruling as “a landmark decision . . . fundamentally altering the legal evaluation of excessive force claims under the Fourth Amendment.” For agencies building their response-to-resistance frameworks, that creates a structural tailwind for adoption of intermediate tools that fill the gap between verbal commands and pain-compliance devices.

Wrap Technologies has been positioning for exactly this shift. The company has described its strategic framework as a move from “use of force” to “response-to-resistance,” a framing that aligns directly with where courts and departments are heading.

The BolaWrap 150 is purpose built for the pre-escalation window. It operates at 10 to 25 feet, deploys a Kevlar tether to physically contain a noncompliant subject, and does not involve pain, shock or impact. Under the new legal standard, having that tool on the duty belt, and having used it, may matter as much in a courtroom as it does on the streets. ATF Ruling 2026-2 enters this environment as a catalyst, removing barriers that were slowing adoption of a device specifically built for the moment courts are now scrutinizing most.

ATF Ruling 2026-2 Clears Procurement Path

ATF Ruling 2026-2, signed by ATF Director Robert Cekada and effective July 2, 2026, formally declared that the BolaWrap 150 is not a “firearm” under the Gun Control Act and not an “any other weapon” under the National Firearms Act. The ruling goes further than a simple classification update. The ATF affirmatively describes the BolaWrap 150 as “merely an instrument of restraint” on the basis that it is not an instrument of offensive or defensive combat.

The full ruling also notes the classification is grounded in the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2025 decision in Bondi v. VanDerStok and “explicitly supersedes any prior ATF classification of the BolaWrap 150.” The regulatory significance of that reclassification is concrete and immediate. Products classified as firearms or “any other weapons” under federal law carry a compliance burden, including federal firearms licensee requirements, serialization, registration and a procurement process that routes through weapons-specific budget lines and approval chains.

For corrections facilities, schools, hospitals and international buyers, those requirements have historically added friction or even worse, made procurement structurally inaccessible. Under a restraint classification, the procurement sequence compresses to standard equipment evaluation, purchase order and approval through a nonlethal or safety-equipment budget line. No FFL dealer requirement. No weapons appropriation.

The company estimates the sales cycle impact directly. Prior to the ruling, domestic procurement cycles ran three to nine months. Under the new classification, the company projects that compresses to four to eight weeks. International cycles, previously four to six months, are projected to fall to the same four-to eight-week range, a function of eliminating dual-layer compliance friction at both the U.S. export level and the importing country’s domestic law. “We believe Ruling 2026-2 removes a federal classification framework that complicated BolaWrap procurement across corrections, civilian and international markets,” said Wrap Technologies CEO Scot Cohen.

A Defensible Category No Competitor Can Replicate

The ATF ruling does more than simplify procurement. It establishes a legal definition of what the BolaWrap 150 is and, more importantly, what it is not. The federal government’s own analysis has now confirmed that BolaWrap is not an instrument of combat. It is an instrument of restraint. That distinction places the BolaWrap in a category of its own, the only tool on the standard duty belt that is legally and functionally defined as neither a weapon nor a pain-compliance device.

The current law enforcement tool landscape is dominated by conducted-energy weapons such as the TASER and impact munitions, tools that operate through pain compliance or incapacitation. Each of those tools carries physiological risk and generates its own legal exposure under the Barnes totality standard.

The BolaWrap 150, by contrast, restrains through physical tethering. It does not shoot, strike, shock or incapacitate. That functional distinction is now matched by a legal one. Wrap Technologies describes this as the creation of a new category in the law enforcement response matrix, what the company calls the “Wrap Window.”

This category covers the operational space between verbal command and the application of any pain-compliance or force option. The ATF’s formal recognition of BolaWrap as “merely an instrument of restraint” is, as the company stated, “the federal government’s formal acknowledgment that this category exists, and that Wrap Technologies created it.” That category ownership, grounded in a federal ruling rather than marketing language, is the kind of competitive position that is structurally difficult for other entrants to replicate.

Accessibility to a Much Larger Market

The market impact of ATF Ruling 2026-2 extends well beyond the agencies already evaluating the BolaWrap 150. The ruling opens four procurement categories that the company believes were structurally inaccessible under a weapons classification.

The first is corrections and detention; more than 5,000 federal and state facilities can now evaluate BolaWrap through standard nonlethal equipment channels, without weapons-compliance burdens. The second is gun-free and civilian-safety environments. Schools, universities, hospitals, federal buildings, courthouses and stadiums may now evaluate the device under civilian safety procurement. The third category is international deployment. Across Wrap’s distribution network spanning more than 60 countries, the ruling removes dual-layer compliance friction at both the export level and the importing nation’s domestic law.

The fourth, and potentially most significant long-term category, is autonomous response platforms. The DFR-X drone-based, first-responder system deploys the BolaWrap 150 as its nonlethal payload. Under a weapons classification, that system faced weapons-carriage regulatory complexity across FAA rules, state drone law and international aviation frameworks. The restraint classification potentially removes that complexity.

The company estimates the combined addressable opportunity across these four newly accessible segments at $3 billion or more in global addressable spend. That figure represents market access that was structurally blocked prior to this ruling. The underlying driver is the scale of the unserved opportunity: Roughly 90% of law enforcement encounters involve unarmed, nonviolent but noncompliant subjects, the precise scenario the BolaWrap 150 is designed to address.

That statistic, widely cited in use-of-force training literature, reframes the device from a specialized accessory into a candidate for standard-issue deployment. The ruling removes the last structural barrier between that potential and the agencies now legally required to document their pre-escalation options.

From Vendor to Standard-Setter: Federal Validation Changes the Game

There is a meaningful difference between a product that agencies can choose to purchase and a product whose foundational category has been defined by federal regulatory action. ATF Ruling 2026-2 moves Wrap Technologies from the first column to the second.

When the government’s own firearms authority formally classifies a device as a restraint instrument rather than a weapon, that ruling can become a procurement reference point. It may shorten the internal review cycles that slow agency-wide deployments. It could provide legal cover for procurement officers authorizing purchase outside traditional weapons channels. And it could remove the investor overhang that has historically attached to companies whose products carry weapons-classification ambiguity.

The ruling arrives as Wrap is building out the broader integrated platform of which BolaWrap is the nonlethal payload layer. The company’s WrapShield(TM) architecture, connecting Frenel Imaging’s TPiCore(R) polarimetric detection technology through AI classification to tiered nonlethal response, positions the company at the intersection of counter-UAS, autonomous public safety and nonlethal restraint. The DFR-X drone interdiction system, WrapReality(R) immersive training and WrapVision(TM) body-worn cameras complete a portfolio that spans the full incident lifecycle from detection through documentation.

In its most recent fiscal update, Wrap Technologies reported Q1 2026 revenue growth of 45%, $3.2 million in bookings and a purchase order from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, all commercial momentum established before the ATF ruling removed the procurement barriers the company believes were slowing adoption across corrections, civilian and international markets.

The ruling does not change what the BolaWrap 150 does. It changes what agencies can do with it, how quickly they can buy it and what budget lines they can use to fund it. For a company already generating 45% revenue growth, the implications of accessing additional markets could prove to be significant.

New Standards in Real-Time Intelligence

Other news in the global-safety sector reflects key progress made by other leaders in the space.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) announced a new standard in real-time intelligence during Axon Week 2026, the company’s annual user conference. According to the announcement, new Axon AI-powered capabilities enable agencies to detect incidents earlier, access critical information faster and coordinate responses more effectively while maintaining security and data control across the full incident lifecycle.

In the United States alone, more than 240 million 911 calls are placed each year, the company noted. Those calls are increasingly including video, images and telemetry. At the same time, body-worn and static cameras generate millions of hours of footage. This “data tax" means that vital context is frequently spread across systems, or critical moments can be missed, which slows response times and increases risk to both officers and their communities.

Axon’s latest technology delivers clarity, speed and coordination across live video, 911 and reporting workflows. The enhanced AI platform connects data, devices and workflows across the public safety ecosystem, reducing complexity for officers previously relying on separate systems, and helping agencies respond with more precision and speed.

As both legal and societal demands increase for more responsible response to public-safety concerns, the ability to meet those demands with transformative services, platforms and technology may prove to be the key to a company’s future growth and success.

For more information, visit Wrap Technologies.

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