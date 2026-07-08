Lightpath to Deliver AI-Grade Fiber Infrastructure to Two New Hyperscale Data Center Campuses

NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightpath today announced new fiber builds to support two hyperscale data center campuses now under construction, extending its AI-grade network to meet surging capacity demand driven by artificial intelligence.

Each campus is planned to exceed one gigawatt of capacity. Lightpath will provide triverse fiber infrastructure and multi-terabit capacity to the two facilities, located in Saline, Michigan and Port Washington, Wisconsin.

The Saline build is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026, with Port Washington following in the second quarter of 2027. Both builds are being delivered in partnership with an anchor hyperscale customer.

“Lightpath is playing an increasingly central role in partnering with hyperscalers to build new fiber infrastructure to address AI-driven demand across the U.S.,” said Chris Morley , CEO of Lightpath. “Fiber infrastructure remains a critical component in the evolving and accelerating AI ecosystem.”

These builds follow Lightpath’s recent expansion of mission-critical, AI-grade fiber infrastructure across Phoenix, eastern Pennsylvania and Columbus, and its first long-haul corridor linking Columbus and Chicago.

“Gigawatt scale AI campuses need more than fiber in the ground, they need a partner that can engineer an end-to-end connectivity solution across new construction, existing Lightpath network assets, and strategic partner fiber,” said Tim Haverkate , Chief Commercial Officer at Lightpath. “Our ability to creatively combine those assets is what allows us to deliver route-diverse, multi-terabit capacity on timelines that match the pace of hyperscale AI development.”

With these builds, Lightpath continues to extend an owned, AI-grade fiber network into the markets where hyperscale and AI workloads are concentrating — connecting customers to their digital destinations at the scale and resilience those workloads require.

For more information about Lightpath, visit lightpathfiber.com , and follow Lightpath on LinkedIn .

About Lightpath

Lightpath owns, builds and operates an AI-grade, all-fiber network across major U.S. metro markets, delivering high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for cloud, hyperscale, data center and mission-critical enterprise workloads. Purpose-built for scale and resilience, Lightpath supports dark fiber, wavelength and Ethernet services with direct operational accountability from the teams that design and run the network. For more than 30 years, enterprises, public-sector organizations and cloud providers have trusted Lightpath to support essential systems and large-scale digital infrastructure. Lightpath is jointly owned by Optimum Communications, Inc. (NYSE: OPTU) and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

To learn how Lightpath can connect you to your digital destinations, visit lightpathfiber.com .

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