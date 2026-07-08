Blue Mountain Appoints Paul Adams as Chief Information Security Officer

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain, the leader in GMP-compliant Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software for life sciences, today announced the appointment of Paul Adams, CISSP, as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Adams has led Blue Mountain’s enterprise security and compliance programs.

Adams is a transformational leader who puts security and compliance first, with a focus on infrastructure availability and integrity. He brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in SaaS and technology, spanning enterprise security strategy, security architecture, and cloud infrastructure. He previously spent more than a decade at CrunchTime, where he led enterprise infrastructure while building and running the company’s infrastructure, information security, and GRC programs. Through his career, Adams has guided technology organizations in the transition from founder-led companies to private-equity ownership, and has advised on security due diligence. At Blue Mountain, he has been overseeing the company’s AI reference architecture and governance model, leading security architecture across the RAM and RAM Discover platforms, and driving its ISO 27001, SOC 2, and ISO 42001 programs.

“AI is rewriting the rules of security in regulated industries. Our life sciences customers require a partner who can meet both the innovation opportunity and strict compliance requirements. Paul has proven he can do both, and his elevation to CISO reflects our commitment to making security a real competitive advantage”, said David H. Rode, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Mountain.

The security stakes in regulated industries have fundamentally shifted. AI is moving faster than validation frameworks were designed to handle, regulatory scrutiny under the EU AI Act and FDA’s AI/ML guidance is intensifying, and customers in life sciences now expect their software partners to operate with the same governance rigor they apply to their own processes.

Paul Adams commented, “Regulated industries have always had high stakes for security failures, but AI is compressing the timeline between a gap in governance and a real compliance event. The organizations that will earn and keep customer trust are the ones that treat security as part of the product, not a layer on top of it.”

About Blue Mountain

Blue Mountain is the leader in enterprise asset management for Life Sciences. For over 35 years, Blue Mountain has delivered innovative, high-quality solutions that ensure regulatory compliance, improve operational efficiency, and optimize equipment performance. Trusted by more than 450 life sciences companies, the Blue Mountain cloud platform supports end-to-end GMP asset management—from calibration and maintenance to validation and analytics. Blue Mountain is backed by Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co., and Accel-KKR and is headquartered in State College, PA.

For more information, visit www.bluemountain.io and follow Blue Mountain on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Christian Rockwell

carockwell@bluemountain.io