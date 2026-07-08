Raddish Kids Supports Save the Children with Large-Scale Donation Nurturing Healthy Eating Habits

Key facts of this press release:

Raddish Kids, the original cooking subscription box for families and kids ages 4 – 14+, donated thousands of cooking and baking kits as well as nutritional education content to Save the Children US in July 2026

Donation includes approximately 10,000 Raddish Kids kits and 28,000 literature bundles intended to support children and families across Save the Children’s U.S. programs in rural America, where communities face some of the highest child food insecurity rates nationwide

Donated kits include seasonal themes that help children and families engage in hands-on learning moments throughout the year across all seasons and cultural occasions

NEW YORK CITY, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raddish Kids, the original cooking subscription box for kids trusted by more than 500,000 families, donated thousands of cooking and baking kits as well as nutrition-based education content to Save the Children, a leading humanitarian organization championing the rights of children globally.

The donated kits include themed Raddish Kids materials designed to make cooking approachable and educational for children and families. Because many of the kits are tied to seasonal moments— including summer, back-to-school, Halloween, Thanksgiving and the holidays— the donation is designed to support children and families across meaningful family moments throughout the year.

It is estimated that one in five children—more than 14 million— across the United States live in food-insecure households. In rural America, where Save the Children US works in more than 250 communities, kids are disproportionately affected, often facing limited access to nutritious meals. This reflects broader inequities: in 39 states, children in rural communities are more likely to grow up in poverty than their non-rural peers, and many are at heightened risk of food insecurity and other barriers to well-being.

Raddish Kids is built on the simple belief that the kitchen is where kids gain confidence and families connect. Its three monthly subscription boxes help kids build real-life skills while discovering new foods, cultures, and cooking techniques through illustrated recipes, kid-designed tools, and hands-on activities. All recipes are high-quality and chef-designed, making meals just as exciting for kids to create as they are enjoyable for the whole family to eat. For children, cooking can become a hands-on way to practice confidence, ownership and curiosity. For families, the kitchen can become a place for shared time, conversation and memory-making, from grocery shopping to the dinner table.

“Raddish Kids was founded on the belief that the kitchen is one of the most meaningful places for children to learn,” said Maegan Zelner, Chief Operating Officer at Raddish Kids. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to donate these kits and literature bundles to Save the Children and hope they help create moments of learning, connection and joy for children and families throughout the year.”

This year’s support builds upon Raddish Kids’ previous donation of tens of thousands of cooking and baking kits to Save the Children, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to helping children build confidence, independence and connection through hands-on cooking experiences.

"We’re grateful for Raddish Kids’ continued commitment to supporting our programs in rural America," said Mary McInerney, Head of Program Implementation at Save the Children US. "Together, we’re not only helping provide nutritious meals to children and families facing food insecurity, but also offering interactive cooking experiences that foster learning and strengthen family connection.”

Save the Children works to address the interconnected needs of underserved children and families in the U.S. and around the world—from early learning and nutrition to emergency response and family well-being. For more than 90 years, they have partnered with local governments, organizations and communities across rural America to improve access to quality education, childcare, nutritious food and family support.

Raddish Kids Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Save the Children?

Global humanitarian organization founded by Eglantyne Jebb more than 100 years ago

The world’s first and leading independent children’s rights organization

Working in over 100 countries, doing whatever it takes to ensure every child has a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm

What is Raddish Kids?

Raddish Kids is a subscription box designed for children ages 4 – 14+

It turns everyday cooking into a fun, educational family experience

Raddish Kids builds confidence and real-life skills in the kitchen through hands-on cooking

Each Raddish Kids kit includes illustrated recipes, kid-friendly kitchen tools, and learning activities that connect cooking with seasonal and global themes

What is Raddish Kids donating to Save the Children US?

Approximately 10,000 cooking and baking kits and 28,000 educational literature bundles

How will the donation support children throughout the year?

Donated kits are seasonal, including themes tied to summer, back-to-school, Halloween, Thanksgiving and the holidays, supporting children and families across meaningful family moments throughout the year

This gives Save the Children flexibility to use the kits across multiple moments of the year as part of broader child and family support efforts

What does a Raddish Kids cooking kit include?

Step-by-step illustrated recipes that are chef- and educator-designed the entire family will enjoy

Quality kitchen tool designed for young chefs

Culinary skill-building tips

Themed activities that teach cooking techniques and cultural food traditions

Table talk cards to spark conversation at the dinner table

Sturdy shopping list card to bring to the store

Woven iron-on apron patch to celebrate new cooking achievements

How can kids develop healthy eating habits?

Kids often develop healthier eating habits when actively participating in meal preparation

Cooking subscription boxes like Raddish Kids encourage children to explore new flavors, ingredients, and global cuisines while building confidence in the kitchen

This helps foster curiosity about food and supports a more positive, lifelong relationship with healthy eating

About Raddish Kids

Raddish Kids is the original cooking subscription box for kids, empowering more than 500,000 young chefs (and counting!) to cook with confidence, expand their palates, and build real-life skills in the kitchen. Raddish Kids offers three monthly cooking subscriptions across cooking, baking and global cuisine, each designed by parents, educators and chefs to help kids discover the joy of cooking through beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools and hands-on activities the whole family can enjoy. Known for its delicious, real recipes and easy-to-follow format, Raddish Kids helps kids take ownership in the kitchen while inspiring families to cook, connect and try new foods together. Founded in 2014, Raddish Kids has shipped more than two million kits worldwide and continues to inspire curiosity, confidence and meaningful family moments around food. For more information, visit RaddishKids.com or follow Raddish Kids on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we've been advocating for the rights of children worldwide. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming the future we share. Our results, financial statements and charity ratings reaffirm that Save the Children is a charity you can trust. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.