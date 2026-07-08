Sandler Launches First-to-Market Sales Performance Ecosystem to Measure, Coach, and Sustain Excellence Across the Entire Revenue Organization

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandler , part of Trilliad’s Sales Performance Solutions service line, and a global leader in sales training and performance improvement, today announced the launch of the Sales Performance Ecosystem , a complete system for defining, measuring, training, and sustaining sales performance across the full revenue lifecycle. The Sales Performance Ecosystem is the industry's first solution that evaluates skill execution inside real buyer conversations and aggregates data into actionable, benchmark-grade performance intelligence to drive measurable impact on seller productivity, pipeline performance, and revenue outcomes. Key capabilities include:

Real-Conversation Skill Measurement: The only solution that evaluates selling skills inside actual buyer conversations, going beyond transcript uploads and self-reported assessments to give organizations an objective view of how sellers perform in the moments that matter most.

The only solution that evaluates selling skills inside actual buyer conversations, going beyond transcript uploads and self-reported assessments to give organizations an objective view of how sellers perform in the moments that matter most. Behavior-Based Performance Evaluation: Skills are assessed based on meeting type and the direction of buyer language, measuring what actually drives results. Not whether a seller has conceptual understanding of a skill, but whether they can execute it under the pressure of a live deal, producing credible performance data that reflects real selling behavior.

Skills are assessed based on meeting type and the direction of buyer language, measuring what actually drives results. Not whether a seller has conceptual understanding of a skill, but whether they can execute it under the pressure of a live deal, producing credible performance data that reflects real selling behavior. Measurable Link Between Training and Revenue: Skill performance is measured continuously, providing progressive insights connecting training adoption directly to revenue outcomes, including movement in revenue per rep over time.

Skill performance is measured continuously, providing progressive insights connecting training adoption directly to revenue outcomes, including movement in revenue per rep over time. Personalized Coaching: Performance data from real conversations integrates with reinforcement tools, including AI roleplay, to deliver coaching and practice which is targeted to each seller's specific skill gaps, replacing generic feedback with observable, behavior-based guidance.

Sales training is one of the most significant investments a revenue organization can make and sustaining its impact over time is where the greatest opportunity lies. Research shows that 84% of training content is forgotten within three months, and only 8% of organizations feel confident measuring training ROI. The root cause is not retention, but a lack of visibility into what actually happens in front of a buyer. The Sales Performance Ecosystem solves that by measuring seller skills inside real conversations, establishing continuous performance benchmarks, and aligning coaching to observable behaviors so revenue teams can sustain performance, not just train for it.

"Sellers are not forgetting what they learned. They are choosing whether to use it. That is the real performance gap, and it has been hiding in plain sight for years,” said Seth Marrs, Chief Strategy Officer at Sandler. “We built the Sales Performance Ecosystem because organizations deserve a system that makes that gap visible, gives them the tools to close it, and drives the outcomes that matter most, including more consistent seller execution, stronger pipeline, and revenue growth that compounds over time.”

“Varicent's revenue leadership operating model needs to connect business performance with the behaviors and skills that drive it,” said Jessica Ryker, Director of GTM at Varicent. “The Sales Performance Ecosystem does this, helping leaders move beyond compiling results to diagnosing performance gaps, delivering targeted coaching, and improving outcomes.”

Sandler is the foundation of Trilliad's Sales Performance Solutions service line, providing the methodology and expertise that anchors Trilliad's mission to drive predictable revenue growth for its clients. As Trilliad continues to build one of the most comprehensive growth services portfolios in the market, Sandler's global leadership in sales training and performance improvement sits at the center of that capability.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit sandler.com/solutions/sales-performance-ecosystem/

About Sandler

Sandler is a world leader in innovative sales, leadership, and management training. For over 50 years, Sandler has provided its unique brand of training to sales professionals and organizations of all sizes, helping them achieve greater success and reach their full potential. With over 200 locations in 24 countries, Sandler continues to expand and innovate, providing state-of-the-art training solutions that make a real difference. Visit sandler.com .

About Trilliad

Trilliad ( www.trilliad.com ), a market-leading Growth Services Provider (GSP), solves challenges and drives results for Growth Leaders across Sales, Marketing and Customer Success. Trilliad’s full-service solutions deliver competitive advantage for the brands it works with by optimizing their sales and marketing strategies, processes, skills and technology. Trilliad drives efficiency and predictability at the intersection of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success to increase seller productivity, lower cost per lead, decrease cost per sale, accelerate time to close, and drive customer lifetime value. Trilliad is the parent company of Sandler , a global leader in sales training and performance solutions, Accelerate Performance, a Trilliad company , a sales and leadership performance development firm, Just Global | Trilliad , a full-service B2B marketing agency, and Sercante | Trilliad , a technology consulting partner that specializes in marketing and sales solutions. Visit www.trilliad.com for more information.