Trilliad Appoints Jolene Chan as President, Data & Technology Services

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trilliad, a market-leading Growth Services Provider (GSP), today announced the appointment of Jolene Chan as President, Data & Technology Services.

In the role, Chan will own the full leadership, performance and evolution of Trilliad’s Data & Technology Services (DTS) business including driving commercial results, delivery rigor and strategic relevance within Trilliad’s integrated growth model. Her remit spans the service line’s P&L, its platform partnerships across the technology and data ecosystems, and the operating model transformation already underway to make AI-enabled delivery the standard rather than the exception.

Chan brings more than 25 years of experience guiding companies through transformative growth, leading expansion through holistic tech, data and AI offerings, as well as geographic and industry diversification. Most recently, she has held executive positions at professional services firm Stitch, and at the technology and data consultancy Coastal Cloud.

“The market is demanding partners that can connect strategy, technology, data, and AI into one coherent growth engine. Jolene brings with her the experience of leading data, tech implementation, managed services, and multi‑cloud Salesforce practices, with a specialization in modernizing operational delivery - all of which will support Trilliad to meet that demand with world-class, outcome‑based offerings,” said Craig Dempster, Chief Executive Officer at Trilliad. “Jolene has spent her career at the intersection of technology and data – as both a strategist and an operator accountable for the competitive advantage those capabilities can drive. We’re thrilled to have her bring that experience and rigor to propel our Data & Technology Services service line forward as we grow.”

“I’m excited to join Trilliad at a moment when clients need change agents who can help design growth engines in the agentic era more than just another technology implementation. They need a partner who can help identify the best processes to automate, make the shift in technology speed less scary, and orchestrate their data, platforms,and people to create measurable growth. Trilliad has the breadth of capability and the ambition to do that in a truly integrated way. My focus will be building a Data & Technology Services business that delivers exceptional client outcomes, scales with discipline, identifying and elevating human centric roles and skills and helps our teams spend more time solving the problems that matter most,” said Chan.

Chan’s appointment follows a period of significant investment in Trilliad’s leadership team and service line structure as the firm builds toward its ambition of becoming the industry’s premier Growth Services Provider. Chan joins Trilliad’s executive committee and reports to Chief Executive Officer Craig Dempster.

About Trilliad

Trilliad ( www.trilliad.com ), a market-leading Growth Services Provider (GSP), solves challenges and drives results for Growth Leaders across Sales, Marketing and Customer Success. Trilliad’s full-service solutions deliver competitive advantage for the brands it works with by optimizing their sales and marketing strategies, processes, skills and technology. Trilliad drives efficiency and predictability at the intersection of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success to increase seller productivity, lower cost per lead, decrease cost per sale, accelerate time to close, and drive customer lifetime value. Trilliad is the parent company of Sandler , a global leader in sales training and performance solutions, Just Global , a full-service B2B marketing agency, Sercante , a technology consulting partner that specializes in marketing and sales solutions, and Accelerate Performance , a training and development company focused on highly customized and bespoke solutions Visit www.trilliad.com for more information.

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