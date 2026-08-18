Little Caesars Fundraising Drives Sales Efficiency and Pipeline Growth through CRM Transformation with Sercante | Trilliad

DETROIT, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Caesars Fundraising, a leader in community fundraising programs, today announced a successful transformation of its sales operations through a strategic partnership with Sercante | Trilliad, part of Trilliad’s data and technology services. Through an extensive Sales Experience Audit and Salesforce CRM optimization, Little Caesars Fundraising has increased lead conversion by 8%, streamlined lead management, enhanced pipeline visibility, and significantly improved the sales team’s efficiency.

Little Caesars Fundraising helps schools, sports teams, and nonprofit organizations raise money through pizza kits and meal deals. To support this effort, the sales leadership team sought to evolve their CRM to eliminate manual friction and provide better coaching tools for their sales team.

"If you look at where we started, our lead management process had 24 stages that our sales team had to navigate," said Andrea Fenton, Director of Marketing at Little Caesars Fundraising. "Sercante | Trilliad helped us streamline that down to just five. They are knowledgeable Salesforce experts in strategic and technical design and have been mission-critical to optimizing how we use the platform to drive better business outcomes."

Key Achievements of the Transformation:

Streamlined Operations: Migrated from a manual, spreadsheet-based routing system to an automated, round-robin lead distribution system in Salesforce.

Migrated from a manual, spreadsheet-based routing system to an automated, round-robin lead distribution system in Salesforce. Process Optimization: Condensed a complex 24-stage lead management cycle into five actionable stages, providing their sales team with a prioritized, intuitive view of their accounts.

Condensed a complex 24-stage lead management cycle into five actionable stages, providing their sales team with a prioritized, intuitive view of their accounts. Enhanced Visibility: Built custom reports and dashboards, granting sales leaders real-time insight into fundraiser progression and the sales team’s performance.

Built custom reports and dashboards, granting sales leaders real-time insight into fundraiser progression and the sales team’s performance. Scalable Enablement: Embedded standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guided documentation directly into the sales workflow to accelerate new hire onboarding and increase CRM adoption.

"Sercante | Trilliad has done a tremendous job in not just helping to architect a better Agentforce Sales system for us, but also ensuring that we have the documentation and roadmap to scale for the future," added Fenton. "There’s a lot more efficiency, planning, and transparency for our sales team that we simply never had over the last few years."

"It’s been incredibly rewarding to partner with Little Caesars Fundraising on this journey," said Lauren Noonan, VP, Growth & Alliances, Sercante | Trilliad. "By bridging technical CRM optimization with strategic process design, we’ve been able to create a system that not only supports their immediate sales goals but also empowers their team to focus on what matters most: driving impact in their communities."

This initiative establishes a scalable foundation for Little Caesars Fundraising, allowing them to continue their work helping local causes drive positive impact in their communities.

To learn more about this transformation, read the full case study at sercante.com .

Join the Conversation: Scaling Sales Webinar

Join Little Caesars Fundraising, Sercante | Trilliad, and Sandler on Aug 18, 2026 4:00 PM for an exclusive webinar: Scaling Sales: The Little Caesars Fundraising Blueprint for CRM Optimization.

Explore how to streamline manual tasks, unlock impactful AI, and build a foundation for scalable growth. Whether your CRM feels like a roadblock or a tool, this session offers proven frameworks for optimizing your sales technology and driving pipeline. Register now to secure your spot.

About Little Caesars Fundraising

Little Caesars Fundraising, formerly known as Little Caesars Pizza Kit Fundraising Program, a division of Little Caesars, proudly helps raise millions of dollars for schools, sports teams and nonprofit organizations in the United States and Canada by providing quality, name-brand products, including pizzas and other delicious snacks, that can be made at home in less than 10 minutes. Christopher Ilitch founded Little Caesars Fundraising in 1997 after sponsoring metro Detroit youth sports teams and recognizing the need for additional funding. His drive to support his hometown community transformed into an innovative way for nonprofits to reach their fundraising goals across the country and beyond.

About Trilliad

Trilliad ( www.trilliad.com ), a market-leading Growth Services Provider (GSP), solves challenges and drives results for Growth Leaders across Sales, Marketing and Customer Success. Trilliad’s full-service solutions deliver competitive advantage for the brands it works with by optimizing their sales and marketing strategies, processes, skills and technology. Trilliad drives efficiency and predictability at the intersection of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success to increase seller productivity, lower cost per lead, decrease cost per sale, accelerate time to close, and drive customer lifetime value. Trilliad is the parent company of Sandler , a global leader in sales training and performance solutions, Accelerate Performance, a Trilliad company , a sales and leadership performance development firm, Just Global | Trilliad , a full-service B2B marketing agency, and Sercante | Trilliad , a technology consulting partner that specializes in marketing and sales solutions. Visit www.trilliad.com for more information.

About Sercante | Trilliad

Sercante | Trilliad is a strategic partner providing technical mastery and strategic design for organizations looking to maximize their Salesforce investment. With a 4.9/5 CSAT rating and a team of 90+ certified experts, they help brands optimize seller experiences, marketing automation, and CRM performance.Visit www.sercante.com for more information.