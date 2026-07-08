NetSPI® Expands Suite of Human-Led, AI-Powered Continuous Pentesting Services as Organizational Attack Surfaces Grow

MINNEAPOLIS, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSPI®, the global leader in modern penetration testing, today announced the expansion of its AI-powered Continuous Pentesting platform, broadening the suite of services that organizations can use to ensure critical assets are always protected. The new services comprise Continuous Web Application Penetration Testing, Continuous AI Penetration Testing, Continuous Internal Penetration Testing and Continuous AI Findings Validation which applies expert human judgement to AI-generated security findings.

With an expanding number of new attack surfaces, NetSPI’s growing list of continuous pentesting services help organizations identify, validate, and reduce risk across dynamic internal, external, and cloud environments. As a result, security teams have more visibility into vulnerabilities and can address potential threats proactively.

“Enterprise technology is evolving faster than ever, thanks in large part to AI, making it easier than ever for organizations to be more innovative, productive and efficient,” said Nabil Hannan, Field CISO at NetSPI. “But what too often gets lost is the recognition that risk grows at the same pace. It is why we will keep supporting our customers with the most relevant pentesting solutions that continuously and confidently answer to the evolving threat landscapes they are managing.”

With the expanded services, customers can expect:

Continuous web application penetration testing to uncover authentication weaknesses, broken access controls, injection vulnerabilities, business logic flaws, and data exposure risks before attackers can exploit them.

Continuous AI penetration testing that identifies exploits during AI model and application development to save time and resources while uncovering risks to LLM capabilities that traditional point-in-time testing simply cannot find.

Continuous AI findings validation that applies expert human judgement to the output of AI-driven security tooling, including frontier models and autonomous penetration testing platforms, to confirm which findings are real and how serious they are.

Continuous internal penetration testing that reveals weaknesses within internal networks by simulating realistic attack scenarios that uncover excessive user privileges, unpatched systems, poorly secured communication channels, and misconfigurations in firewalls, routers, and security policies that could allow unauthorized access to sensitive data or critical systems.





“This release is a direct response to the latest needs and pain points for security teams,” said Bryan Wiese, Chief Customer Officer at NetSPI. “The goal is to stay one step ahead and by integrating ongoing testing, agentic MCP integrations, and skilled consultants across the vast and ever-changing security landscape, customers can rest assured they are covered.”

The new services join NetSPI’s already high-performing Continuous External Penetration Testing, Continuous Cloud Penetration Testing, and agentic Model Context Protocol (MCP) Integrations. NetSPI’s AI-accelerated platform, built on 20 years of experience, supports every stage of the pentesting process, from discovery to validation, by automating repetitive tasks, analyzing complex environments at scale, and helping consultants uncover high-impact vulnerabilities faster.

About NetSPI

NetSPI® pioneered Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) and leads the industry in modern, continuous pentesting. Combining world-class security professionals with AI and automation, NetSPI delivers clarity, speed, and scale across 50+ pentest types, attack surface management, and vulnerability prioritization. The NetSPI platform streamlines workflows and accelerates remediation, enabling our experts to focus on deep dive testing that uncovers vulnerabilities others miss. Trusted by the top 10 U.S. banks and Fortune 500 companies worldwide, NetSPI has been driving security innovation since 2001. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, and available on AWS Marketplace. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

NetSPI Contact

Rich Gallagher

Rich.gallagher@brands2life.com

347-229-2482