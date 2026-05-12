NetSPI® Launches AI-Powered Continuous Pentesting to Help Organizations Validate and Reduce Risk as Attack Surfaces Rapidly Evolve

MINNEAPOLIS, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSPI®, the global leader in modern penetration testing, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Continuous Pentesting services, designed to help organizations continuously identify, validate and reduce risk across dynamic external and cloud environments.



Organizations are managing an expanding number of potential entry points as new internet-facing resources, including cloud assets, applications, APIs, and AI-centric assets, are introduced. Each deployment can create new risk, making it harder for security teams to maintain a clear view of exposure without continuous, validated insight.

NetSPI’s Continuous Pentesting services include Continuous External Penetration Testing, Continuous Cloud Penetration Testing, agentic Model Context Protocol (MCP) Integrations, and NetSPI’s AI-accelerated platform to help teams find, prioritize and remediate real risk as environments change.

“The rapidly evolving threat landscape requires security testing that provides real-time scale and accuracy, without the noise of thousands of false positives,” said Nabil Hannan, Field CISO at NetSPI. “NetSPI’s AI-powered continuous penetration testing helps teams identify and validate critical risks quickly, allowing them to respond with confidence while focusing on cost-effective and relevant vulnerability detection.”

With NetSPI’s Continuous Pentesting services, customers can:

Continuously discover, identify, and test exposures across external environments with Continuous External Penetration Testing

Identify cloud misconfigurations, excessive permissions, and exposed services as they emerge with Continuous Cloud Penetration Testing

Validate real risk through ongoing testing that simulates attacker behavior

Use NetSPI’s MCP integrations to automate risk-based workflows and decisions using engagement and vulnerability data.

Access findings through NetSPI’s modern, centralized platform with clear, actionable recommendations for remediation



“Automation only isn’t enough,” said Bryan Wiese, Chief Customer Officer, NetSPI. “AI-only solutions overwhelm security teams with thousands of raw vulnerabilities and lack the context and prioritization needed to take action, creating more chaos than clarity. NetSPI’s human led, AI-accelerated approach eliminates false positives at scale.”

NetSPI’s AI-accelerated platform, built on 20 years of experience, supports every stage of the pentesting process, from discovery to validation, by automating repetitive tasks, analyzing complex environments at scale, and helping consultants uncover high-impact vulnerabilities faster.

About NetSPI

NetSPI® pioneered Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) and leads the industry in modern, continuous pentesting. Combining world-class security professionals with AI and automation, NetSPI delivers clarity, speed, and scale across 50+ pentest types, attack surface management, and vulnerability prioritization. The NetSPI platform streamlines workflows and accelerates remediation, enabling our experts to focus on deep dive testing that uncovers vulnerabilities others miss. Trusted by the top 10 U.S. banks and Fortune 500 companies worldwide, NetSPI has been driving security innovation since 2001. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, and available on AWS Marketplace. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

NetSPI Contact

Rich Gallagher

Rich.gallagher@brands2life.com

347-229-2482