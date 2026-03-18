NetSPI® Redefines Pentesting Speed and Simplicity with New User Experience, Empowering Teams to Secure More in Less Time

MINNEAPOLIS, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSPI®, the global leader in modern penetration testing, today announced a new, modern user experience for the NetSPI platform, reimagining what penetration testing should feel like for today’s enterprise: focused, fast, and easy.

Security teams are being asked to do more, faster, across attack surfaces that don’t sit still. Yet too many pentesting programs remain slow, rigid, and difficult to operationalize. NetSPI’s new user experience was built to remove that friction, driven by real customer use cases and enabled by AI, so teams can accomplish most actions in two clicks or less.

“We designed the NetSPI experience around how security teams actually work,” said Nabil Hannan, Field CISO, NetSPI. “Pentesting should help you answer critical questions quickly, prioritize what matters, and move straight from insight to action, with clarity and confidence.”

The new experience makes it easier than ever for security leaders and practitioners to:

Get answers to critical security questions faster, aligned to role and priorities

Schedule, manage, and track penetration tests with just a few clicks

Manage integrations, scans, and agents in one centralized workflow

Accelerate detection, prioritization, and remediation across the attack surface

Clearly demonstrate security outcomes to technical and executive stakeholders





NetSPI’s new platform experience also helps teams prioritize vulnerabilities based on impact with use case-focused dashboards and customizable views that surface exploitability, attack paths, ownership, and remediation status, so teams know where to start and what will reduce risk the most.

"NetSPI's unified platform represents a strategic pivot toward proactive security, consolidating continuous testing and simulation into a single, outcome-driven experience that prioritizes user workflows over industry acronyms,” said Christina Richmond, Principal Analyst, Richmond Advisory Group. “By anchoring its strategy in a hybrid model of human expertise and targeted AI, the company offers the validation depth needed to address expanding enterprise exposures. In doing so, it moves the conversation closer to measurable security outcomes rather than simply expanding the volume of security activity."

And it’s more than penetration testing. NetSPI combines elite human ethical hackers with purpose-built AI to provide always-on visibility and validation across the full attack surface with external asset discovery, dark web monitoring, cloud security configuration reviews, and domain monitoring.

“Proactive security starts with understanding your full attack surface and validating it continuously,” said NetSPI customer Jorge Orchilles, Senior Director, Readiness and Proactive Security, Verizon. “What stands out about the new NetSPI experience is that it goes beyond traditional pentesting to provide broader visibility and real-world attack simulation. It gives us a clearer picture of where we’re exposed and how an adversary would actually move.”

The new NetSPI user experience is available now.

About NetSPI

NetSPI® pioneered Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) and leads the industry in modern pentesting. Combining world-class security professionals with AI and automation, NetSPI delivers clarity, speed, and scale across 50+ pentest types, attack surface management, and vulnerability prioritization. The NetSPI platform streamlines workflows and accelerates remediation, enabling our experts to focus on deep dive testing that uncovers vulnerabilities others miss. Trusted by the top 10 U.S. banks and Fortune 500 companies worldwide, NetSPI has been driving security innovation since 2001. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, and is available on AWS Marketplace. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

NetSPI Contact

Rich Gallagher

Rich.gallagher@brands2life.com

347-229-2482