Fabletics and Stephen & Erica Malbon Bring Coastal Cool to Performance Golfwear with New Limited-Edition Capsule

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics , the world’s most fashionable, high-performance activewear brand, announced its second collaboration with Stephen and Erica Malbon. True to The Malbons’ disruptive approach that has taken the golf world by storm, the co-created capsule collection reimagines standard golf style with lightweight, summer-ready pieces that marry technical design and performance with fashionable flair for both men and women.

“What makes this collaboration special is the shared creative ambition behind it,” said Don Ressler, Fabletics Co-Founder. “Stephen and Erica have such a distinct point of view on the culture of golf, and together we saw an opportunity to build on the momentum of our first collection with something that feels fresh, elevated and unexpected, without losing sight of performance or accessibility. Golf has become more than a sport, it’s a lifestyle, and this collection brings a fresh spin to golfwear for people who love the game, the energy and the culture around it.”

Inspired by the summer sea, the Stephen & Erica Malbon for Fabletics collection blends elevated golf style with lightweight, breathable and flexible performance fabrics built for life on and off the course. From tee times and course cruising to travel days, training sessions and post-round plans, the collection is designed to move with every body, whether you’re a seasoned player, weekend golfer, first-timer or fan. The color palette, rooted in rich greens and warm neutrals, is complemented by ocean-driven motifs, including a sea urchin that is incorporated throughout the collection – from the graphics, to the logos, and even in the perforation on the performance materials.

“Nature has always been a huge source of inspiration for us, and this collection started with the beauty of the ocean,” said Stephen and Erica Malbon. “We were especially drawn to sea urchins, their natural patterns, colors and textures, and used that as a starting point for the design. Fabletics has been an incredible partner in helping us translate that creative vision into performance-driven pieces that feel elevated, easy to wear and true to how people experience golf today, on the course and beyond.”

The collection debuts several new pieces, including the Pleated Front Daydreamer+ Trouser and Piped Sleeveless Dress for women, the Don Pleated Pull-On Pant and Long Short for men, and the unisex Wide Brim Golf Hat with convenient added slots for golf tees. Additional hero styles include the On-The-Go High-Waisted Legging and Adjustable Medium Impact Bra in a new Green Abyss Urchin Tie Dye for women, and the Oversized Golf Polo and Golf Quarter Zip Windshirt for men.

The Stephen & Erica Malbon for Fabletics collection is size-inclusive, with available men’s sizes ranging from XS-XXL with select styles offered up to 4X and women’s sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, and prices ranging from $64.95 to $179.95. The collection drops today, July 8, and is available to purchase at www.fabletics.com/themalbons and in select stores.

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About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the world’s largest digitally native activewear brand*, fusing style-centric design with cutting-edge technology to deliver fashionable, high-performance active lifewear at an accessible price. Powered by its proprietary Fashion OS tech platform and an innovative VIP membership program, Fabletics offers a uniquely personalized shopping experience to its more than 3 million active customers. The brand has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every aspect of daily life—championing confidence, inclusivity, and self-expression for everyone and every body. Fabletics collections are available online in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and in person at more than 120 state-of-the-art retail stores globally.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

Media Contact:

press@fabletics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/455cc828-6716-4d6d-b73c-d6961f8d78e8

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