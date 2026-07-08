Adrian Peterson, Jayson Werth, and Michele Beadle Headline Expanded Lineup for National Fantasy Football Draft Day at Circa Las Vegas

Las Vegas, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS (July 8, 2026) – Draft Nation today announced that 2012 NFL Most Valuable Player Adrian Peterson, 2008 World Series Champion Jayson Werth, and longtime sports broadcaster Michele Beadle will headline an expanded lineup from the world of sports. The weekend's entertainment lineup also includes actors James Roday and Thomas Everett Scott, along with Richard Christy, who will participate in a celebrity charity fantasy football draft benefitting Sack Cancer.

Peterson, one of the most accomplished running backs in NFL history, and Werth, a member of the Philadelphia Phillies' 2008 World Series championship team, will participate throughout the weekend with autograph signings, photo opportunities, and other fan engagements, including helping fantasy leagues determine draft order and last-place punishments. Beadle, host of The Beadle & Decker Show and one of sports media's most recognizable personalities, will serve as emcee throughout the weekend, including the National Day Calendar ribbon cutting and proclamation signing.

The weekend will also feature appearances from fantasy football analysts representing many of the industry's most influential outlets, including Michael Fabiano of Sports Illustrated, Gregg Rosenthal of NFL Network, Jen Piacenti of SiriusXM, Jeff Erickson of RotoWire, Howard Bender and Andrew Cooper of Fantasy Alarm, and Kendall Valenzuela of Fantasy Life.

The event is supported by many of fantasy football's leading brands, including the National Fantasy Football Championship (NFFC), Fantasy Alarm, Fantasy Life, VSiN, SiriusXM, Trophy Smack, Winners Circle Proxy, FFExpo, and Scott Fish Bowl. The Scott Fish Bowl, a charity with a fantasy football contest of more than 14,000, will use the platform to run and promote its “auction-style” draft called the Fish Market, creating opportunities for new fans to play and raise more funds for charity.

National Fantasy Football Draft Day was created to transform one of fantasy football's biggest annual traditions into a destination experience. Fans can take part in live drafts, hear from many of the sport's top analysts, and meet athletes and entertainers during the three nights of parties with three open bars, a poolside takeover at Stadium Swim, an exclusive VIP party, and the inaugural Fantasy Foot-BALL awards afterparty.

"Fantasy football has always been about more than setting a lineup," said Bill Enright, co-founder of Draft Nation and former managing editor of Sports Illustrated's Sports Betting and Fantasy division. "It's the conversations, the rivalries, the traditions, and the people you might only see once a year when your league gets together to draft. We wanted to build a holiday that captures that feeling on a much larger scale by bringing together athletes, entertainers, fantasy experts, and the brands that have helped shape this industry. Our goal is to make National Fantasy Football Draft Day the place where the fantasy football community comes together every year, all centered around America's favorite non-contact sport."

National Fantasy Football Draft Day will feature more than 100 live fantasy football drafts, including free entries to National Fantasy Football Championship (NFFC) leagues, competing for the $300,000 grand prize in the Football Guys Championship. Attendees can also take part in Trophy Smack’s interactive game room throughout the weekend, plus all attendees receive five entries into a raffle where five lucky winners will receive an entry to the Circa Survivor Series with a grand prize of $20 million.

Tickets for individuals and leagues can be purchased at: https://draftnation2026.com/

About Fantasy Sports Entertainment & Productions

Founded in 2026 by Fantasy Sports Hall of Famer Rick Wolf, sports industry veteran Ed Bunnell, entrepreneur Ian Ritchie, and sports executive Bill Enright, Fantasy Sports Entertainment & Productions creates world-class events and media productions that celebrate fantasy sports and the communities built around them. Its inaugural event, Draft Nation 2026, will bring fantasy football fans from across the country to Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for National Fantasy Football Draft Day. FSEP plans to expand its portfolio with additional events, media projects, and fan experiences in 2027 and beyond. For more information, visit FantasySportsEntertainment.com.