Exodigo Brings AI-Powered Subsurface Intelligence to Every Stage of Infrastructure Delivery with Expanded Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodigo, a leader in subsurface intelligence and AI engineering, today announced the expansion of its product portfolio with integrated solutions that help infrastructure owners, engineering firms, and contractors make better decisions from the earliest stages of planning through utility relocation and project delivery.

Since its founding, Exodigo has redefined what Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE) can deliver by combining advanced multi-sensing technology, artificial intelligence, and engineering expertise to reveal underground utilities with unmatched accuracy. Today, the company is expanding that same AI-powered approach with new foundation and geotechnical solutions, expanded engineering capabilities, and utility relocation services organized into four integrated solution categories. Together, they give infrastructure teams a more complete understanding of the underground—and the tools to identify risk, inform design, and make smarter decisions from planning through construction.

"The biggest risks on infrastructure projects are created long before construction begins," said Jeremy Suard, Co-Founder and CEO of Exodigo. "The earlier project teams understand what's underground, the more opportunities they have to improve design, avoid conflicts, reduce costs, and keep projects on schedule. We've expanded our solutions so customers can engage us wherever they are in the project lifecycle, while delivering the greatest value when we're involved from the very beginning."

The expanded solutions include:

Remote Data Intelligence

AI-powered collection, integration, and analysis of existing infrastructure information before fieldwork begins. The ExoInfo product rapidly identifies and aggregates utility records, engineering documents, geospatial information, satellite imagery, permits, land ownership data, and more to produce analysis-ready project intelligence and detailed maps.

On-Site Reality Capture

Advanced non-intrusive sensing technologies combined with AI-powered analysis and engineering expertise reveal subsurface conditions and buried infrastructure with exceptional accuracy. The portfolio includes Utility Mapping, Foundation Mapping, Geotechnical Mapping, and Targeted Validation, extending Exodigo's underground intelligence well beyond traditional SUE practices by delivering engineering-grade 3D maps and actionable intelligence that enable more informed planning, design, and construction decisions.

AI Engineering

Design Services help project teams accelerate design development, optimize engineering workflows, and move from intelligence to execution through design validation, utility design, and HDD design. Digitization & Modeling leverages remote data intelligence and on-site scanning to create engineering-grade 2D and 3D maps and digital twins, while 2D-to-3D Transformation converts legacy drawings and records into enhanced 3D models.

Utility Relocation Services

New utility relocation solutions help owners and project teams develop reliable utility relocation cost estimates, align stakeholders, and coordinate relocations with confidence.

Unlike traditional approaches that treat planning, site investigation, engineering, and utility relocation as disconnected activities, Exodigo's solutions can be deployed individually or combined to create a connected workflow. Together, they transform fragmented project information into a single source of truth that supports better decisions throughout the project lifecycle.

Infrastructure organizations continue to lose billions each year because they lack a complete understanding of existing site conditions and project intelligence before construction begins. By making AI-powered subsurface intelligence foundational to planning, design, and construction, Exodigo enables organizations to shift from reactive problem-solving to proactive, data-driven decision-making—helping reduce cost, schedule, and safety risk before ground is ever broken.

The expanded product portfolio is available immediately and supports transportation, utilities, energy, digital infrastructure, real estate development, and public-sector infrastructure projects in North America, Europe, and Israel.

About Exodigo

Exodigo is a leading subsurface intelligence and AI-engineering company helping infrastructure teams reduce cost, schedule, and safety risk across complex projects. By combining advanced sensing technologies, AI-driven data intelligence, and veteran engineering expertise, Exodigo delivers the industry's most reliable underground truth. From mapping utilities, foundations, and geotechnical conditions to AI-powered engineering and risk management, Exodigo helps infrastructure owners, utilities, engineering firms, and public agencies make smarter decisions across the project lifecycle.

Media Contact

Erica Camilo

Connexa Communications for Exodigo

+1.610.639.5644

erica@connexacommunications.com