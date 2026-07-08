Exodigo Acquires V&A, Inc. to Expand Engineering Capabilities and Accelerate AI-Powered Infrastructure Delivery

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodigo, a leading subsurface intelligence and AI-engineering company, today announced its acquisition of V&A, Inc., a California-based civil engineering consulting firm.

The acquisition expands Exodigo's engineering capabilities and strengthens its presence in Southern California, one of the nation's largest and most active infrastructure markets. For more than 18 years, V&A has provided utility and traffic engineering services across transportation, aviation, water, energy, and infrastructure sectors. Today, the firm employs dozens of professionals and maintains a 90 percent repeat client rate, serving organizations including Caltrans, the California High-Speed Rail Authority, the City of Los Angeles, LADWP, LA Metro, Southern California Edison, and Southern California Gas. Together, the companies will help infrastructure owners including transportation agencies, utilities, and municipal governments, make better decisions across the project lifecycle by combining AI-powered subsurface intelligence with proven civil engineering expertise.

"V&A has built an exceptional business grounded in civil engineering excellence, trusted client relationships, and a commitment to delivering large, complex infrastructure projects on schedule and on budget," said Jeremy Suard, CEO and Co-Founder of Exodigo. "Together, we are bringing engineering expertise and AI-powered subsurface intelligence closer together, helping clients make smarter decisions and deliver projects with greater certainty."

The acquisition reflects the transformation Exodigo is driving across the infrastructure industry. The industry is shifting toward delivery models that reward predictability, collaboration, and proactive risk management. At the same time, the federal government is encouraging greater use of fixed-price contracting and other procurement approaches that place increased emphasis on cost and schedule certainty. By bringing together AI-powered subsurface intelligence, engineering, and project delivery, Exodigo is helping redefine how infrastructure projects are delivered, enabling teams to identify risks earlier, reduce uncertainty, make smarter decisions from day one, and ultimately deliver projects on time and on budget.

The companies have previously collaborated on infrastructure projects throughout California, demonstrating the value of combining engineering expertise with advanced subsurface intelligence.

"As engineers, our mission has always been to deliver practical, high-quality, value-engineering solutions that help our clients succeed," said Jose Valle, Founder and CEO of V&A. "Joining Exodigo allows us to bring more powerful tools, driven by AI, to bear on the engineering problems our clients care about most – and to do so without changing what has always set us apart."

V&A will continue operating under its established brand as V&A, Inc., powered by Exodigo, with its leadership team remaining in place. Current projects, contracts, and client engagements will continue uninterrupted.

About Exodigo

Exodigo is a leading subsurface intelligence and AI-engineering company helping infrastructure teams reduce cost, schedule, and safety risk across complex projects. By combining advanced sensing technologies, AI-driven data intelligence, and veteran engineering expertise, Exodigo delivers the industry's most reliable underground truth. From mapping utilities, foundations, and geotechnical conditions to AI-powered engineering and risk management, Exodigo helps infrastructure owners, utilities, engineering firms, and public agencies make smarter decisions across the project lifecycle.

About V&A, Inc., powered by Exodigo

V&A, Inc., powered by Exodigo, is a Southern California-based engineering consulting firm providing civil engineering, traffic engineering, construction management, utility coordination, third-party stakeholder coordination, and architectural services. Serving clients across transportation, ports, aviation, water, wastewater, and renewable energy sectors, V&A is committed to delivering practical, high-quality engineering solutions tailored to its clients' needs. The firm was acquired by Exodigo, a leading subsurface intelligence and AI-engineering company, in July 2026.

Media Contact

Erica Camilo

Connexa Communications for Exodigo

+1.610.639.5644

erica@connexacommunications.com

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