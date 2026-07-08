Delinea Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization for Secret Server

SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, the identity security control plane governing real-time access across human, machine, and AI identities, today announced it has achieved FedRAMP High Authorization to Operate (ATO) for its industry-leading Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution, Secret Server. This milestone, achieved in partnership with UberEther, makes Secret Server available to federal agencies requiring the most rigorous standard for protecting sensitive unclassified data.

FedRAMP High ATO represents the most rigorous security standard for protecting the U.S. government’s most sensitive unclassified data in cloud environments. Delinea Secret Server has successfully completed the full FedRAMP authorization process, including a comprehensive independent assessment by an accredited Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), and is now authorized for use by federal agencies via the FedRAMP Marketplace.

“Federal agencies are under real pressure to modernize access controls for the AI era while meeting strict compliance requirements,” said Art Gilliland, CEO of Delinea. “Secret Server gives them a fully authorized PAM solution that enforces just-in-time authorization, reduces standing privilege, and makes every access decision defensible. We’re committed to building the infrastructure federal agencies need to govern access at scale, and FedRAMP High is the foundation for that.”

Delinea’s partnership with UberEther was instrumental in achieving FedRAMP High authorization. By combining Delinea’s enterprise-grade PAM capabilities with UberEther’s expertise in secure federal cloud infrastructure and compliance, the two companies help federal agencies reduce risk and complexity while modernizing privileged access management. With Delinea Secret Server, federal organizations can:

Safeguard privileged credentials in a centralized, encrypted vault to prevent lateral movement and credential-based attacks

Discover and manage service, application, administrator, and root accounts to eliminate blind spots in privileged access coverage

Automate provisioning, enforce password policies, and rotate credentials to remove the manual overhead that creates security gaps

Delegate access using RBAC, workflows, and third-party approvals to ensure every access decision is governed and auditable

Monitor and record privileged sessions to detect and prevent misuse before it becomes a breach





“FedRAMP High Authorization is a significant achievement that reflects both technical excellence and execution discipline,” said Matt Topper, CEO of UberEther. “Our partnership with Delinea ensures federal agencies now have access to a fully authorized, identity-first PAM solution that strengthens cyber resilience, reduces operational friction, and supports mission-critical outcomes.”

Delinea is recognized as a leader in PAM across Gartner, Forrester, KuppingerCole, EMA, and Frost & Sullivan, and extends that capability across the full identity security landscape.

To learn more about the Delinea Secret Server FedRAMP solution and sign up for a demo, visit: https://delinea.com/solutions/fedramp

About Delinea

Delinea is the identity security control plane organizations trust to govern real-time access to systems and data across human, machine, and AI identities. It extends privileged access management to enforce just-in-time authorization at runtime, reducing reliance on standing privilege with defensible access control across on-premises, multi-cloud, and ephemeral infrastructure. By applying AI to continuously discover identities, analyze risk, and enforce least privilege at the moment of action, Delinea helps organizations reduce risk, strengthen governance, and apply Zero Standing Privilege where risk demands it. Delinea integrates into existing environments without complex migrations or specialized teams, delivering value in weeks, not months. Built to scale, it requires up to 90% fewer resources and delivers 99.995% uptime. Learn more at www.delinea.com.